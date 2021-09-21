 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Boys, 15 and 14, wounded in Hyde Park shooting

The younger boy was struck in the leg and listed in critical condition, while the older boy suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was listed in serious condition.

By Sophie Sherry
Two teen boys were wounded in a shooting Sept. 21, 2021, in Hyde Park.
Adobe Stock Photo

Two teenage boys were wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in Hyde Park on the South Side.

About 6:30 p.m., the boys, 15 and 14, were inside a vehicle in the 5200 block of South Lake Park Avenue when they were shot, Chicago police said.

The younger boy was struck in the leg and transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The older boy suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to Provident Hospital in serious condition, police said.

About four hours earlier, a 15-year-old boy was fatally shot near Simeon High School on the South Side where he was a student.

The teen was shot around 2:40 p.m. by someone in a black car outside a business in the 8300 block of South Holland Road, police said. He was hit in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody in either shooting.

