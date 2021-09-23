 clock menu more-arrow no yes
NFL credits Robert Quinn with another sack — and he surpasses 2020 total

Three after the Bears played the Bengals, outside linebacker Robert Quinn officially eclipsed last year’s sack total.

By Patrick Finley
Cincinnati Bengals v Chicago Bears
Bears outside linebacker makes a tackle Sunday.
Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Three after the Bears played the Bengals, outside linebacker Robert Quinn officially surpassed last year’s sack total.

After consulting with the Elias Sports Bureau, the NFL decided to award a sack to Quinn from Sunday’s game, giving him two against the Bengals and 2 ½ on the season.

Quinn chased Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow out of bounds behind the line of scrimmage before bumping him on the sideline and getting an unnecessary roughness flag. The review found the flag to be after the play ended, meaning the sack should have counted. The NFL regularly adjusts statistical rulings in the days following a game.

Now the bad news: Quinn was penalized 15 yards for bumping into the Bengals quarterback after Burrow went out of bounds.

Quinn had only two sacks in 15 games last year, which was his first season after signing a five-year, $70 million contract to play opposite Khalil Mack. In 2019, he had 11 12 sacks with the Cowboys.

