NFL credits Robert Quinn with another sack — and he surpasses 2020 total

Three after the Bears played the Bengals, outside linebacker Robert Quinn officially surpassed last year’s sack total.

After consulting with the Elias Sports Bureau, the NFL decided to award a sack to Quinn from Sunday’s game, giving him two against the Bengals and 2 ½ on the season.

Quinn chased Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow out of bounds behind the line of scrimmage before bumping him on the sideline and getting an unnecessary roughness flag. The review found the flag to be after the play ended, meaning the sack should have counted. The NFL regularly adjusts statistical rulings in the days following a game.

Now the bad news: Quinn was penalized 15 yards for bumping into the Bengals quarterback after Burrow went out of bounds.

"He knew that was coming."



Joe Burrow drew the penalty on Robert Quinn.pic.twitter.com/NL8Wn3NmwM — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) September 19, 2021