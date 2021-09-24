 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Complaint that state official pushed for Trump tax break ruled ‘unfounded’

But the Illinois Office of Executive Inspector General also found Mauro Glorioso improperly deleted emails and other files on the case and said he shouldn’t be rehired by the state.

By Robert Herguth
Mauro Glorioso, former executive director and general counsel of the Illinois Property Tax Appeal Board.
Mauro Glorioso, former executive director and general counsel of the Illinois Property Tax Appeal Board.
Illinois Property Tax Appeal Board

A complaint that a lawyer who headed a state agency that rules on property tax appeals pressured his staff to give former President Donald Trump a $1 million tax break on Chicago’s Trump Tower was “unfounded,” the Illinois Office of Executive Inspector General has determined.

But the watchdog agency on state government also found that Mauro Glorioso, who was executive director of the Illinois Property Tax Appeal Board, violated state law and policy by deleting files and emails related to Trump’s tax appeal.

The findings this week came in an investigation into an anonymous complaint the state inspector general’s office got in 2019 that said Glorioso rejected his staff’s decision to deny Trump any refund and pressed for a ruling in the president’s favor on the riverfront high-rise.

Glorioso, a Republican lawyer from Westchester, had been appointed to the post by Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker earlier that year.

In October 2020, Pritzker removed him from the agency amid the investigation and a backlog of cases at the agency known for short as PTAB, which can overrule county officials’ decisions on property tax assessments, resulting in lower tax bills.

After the Chicago Sun-Times reported on the state investigation, Glorioso filed a libel suit against the newspaper.

In the report saying the anonymous complaint against Glorioso was unfounded, the inspector general office said “an allegation is ‘founded’ when it has determined that there is reasonable cause to believe that a violation of law or policy has occurred or that there has been fraud, waste, mismanagement, misconduct, nonfeasance, misfeasance or malfeasance.”

But, in a second probe, the inspector general found that Glorioso “violated PTAB policy, directives and state law relating to the maintenance of records by deleting PTAB files and emails in October 2020,” shortly before he left the agency.

The deleted records included documents related to the Trump case, the report said. The deletions came days after the Sun-Times asked for copies of such records under the Illinois Freedom of Information Act, the state law that provides public access to government records in most cases.

As a result of the finding that he deleted records, the inspector general recommended that “a copy of this report be placed in Mr. Glorioso’s employment file and that he not be rehired by the state.”

The inspector general filed the report with the state’s Executive Ethics Commission.

Responding to the report, William Quinlan, a lawyer representing Glorioso, told the ethics commission the inspector general’s “conclusions are unfounded and unwarranted.

“Mr. Glorioso knew that his emails had been backed up by the PTAB IT department when he deleted them from his local inbox and further had been told by the OEIG investigator investigating the first complaint relating to the appeal that the OEIG did not need any further materials,” Quinlan wrote.

Trump’s appeal involved the commercial space at his building at 401 N. Wabash Ave.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Fall forward? As Illinois COVID-19 numbers improve, ‘now is the time’ to have some fun before ‘winter bump’

As seasons change, the latest figures released by public health officials Friday show Illinois closed out its second COVID-19 summer in a more encouraging fashion than its first.

By Mitchell Armentrout

El Milagro workers return to tortilla production facility after lockout, protests

The tortilla company locked out workers Thursday from its Chicago facility after a protest over working conditions and alleged violations of Chicago’s earned sick time ordinance. After a rally Friday, workers were allowed to return.

By Jason Beeferman

Pritzker signs new state legislative maps to ‘reflect diversity,’ but rivals say they ‘steal representation’ from people of color

Gov. J.B. Pritzker says the new maps "ensure Illinois’ diversity is reflected in the halls of government," but Republican rivals and several advocacy groups say they do just the opposite.

By Mitchell Armentrout

Parents of missing postal worker issue plea for same attention as Gabby Petito case: ‘We haven’t forgotten’

For nearly three years, the family of Kierra Coles have fought to raise awareness of their daughter, who was pregnant when she went missing in 2018.

By Manny Ramos

Blue-winged teal moving on, some pintails: Latest aerial teal flight by INHS and some habitat notes

The latest aerial teal flight, including the PDF files, by the Illinois Natural History Survey shows blue-winged teal moving on, but more northern pintails showing up; and Joshua Osborn does a quick breakdown of habitat conditions.

By Dale Bowman

How Haitian migrants were treated by the Border Patrol was just plain wrong

What happened in the small town of Del Rio, Texas, only reinforces the perception that our nation’s immigration policies discriminate against Black and Brown people.

By Mary Mitchell