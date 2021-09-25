Before MLB postseason begins, try some Chicago trivia

Oh my! Is there a better time of the year than this? I’m of course referring to when a Chicago team is heading to the postseason. While we await with glee the excitement of October, it’s a very good time to answer some Chicago baseball questions.

Good luck with the Chicago Nine.

1. One Chicago player has stolen four bases in a game three times. Who is he?

a. Scott Podsednik

b. Juan Pierre

c. Luis Aparicio

d. Al Capone

2. Which of these Hall of Famers was born in Chicago?

a. Robin Yount

b. Kirby Puckett

c. Lou Boudreau

d. Whitey Herzog

3. The Chicago record for doubles in a game is four. Which one of these four players did not achieve this feat?

a. Ernie Banks

b. Marv Owen

c. Matt Murton

d. Billy Williams

4. Patrick Wisdom broke Kris ­Bryant’s Cubs record for most home runs by a rookie. Whose record did Bryant break?

a. Geovany Soto

b. Ernie Banks

c. Billy Williams

d. Tyler Colvin

5. Since the 2000 season, only one White Sox pitcher has gotten three hits in a game. Who was this Ohtani-like pitcher?

a. Dylan Cease

b. Lucas Giolito

c. Lance Lynn

d. Chris Sale

6. In 2008, it took the White Sox 163 games to win the AL Central. Whom did they have to beat in the extra game to win the division?

a. Minnesota Twins

b. Kansas City Royals

c. Cleveland (to be) Guardians

d. Detroit Tigers

7. Back in the day, I was an English teacher. Further back in the day (1938), Gabby Hartnett hit his famous “Homer in the Gloamin’ ”

to win the NL pennant for the Cubs. What does “gloaming” mean?

a. Bleachers

b. Bright sun

c. Dusk

d. Fog

8. I have a pet peeve: It drives me crazy when it is said or written that a player fell shy of a cycle by a triple, as if a triple is an everyday occurrence. Which Chicago player had the most games in which they missed the cycle by a triple?

a. Billy Williams

b. Sammy Sosa

c. Frank Thomas

d. Paul Konerko

9. I am marveling at the season that Salvador Perez is having behind the plate. So many homers! Who holds the White Sox’ record for homers by a player who played at least 90% of his games behind the plate?

a. Carlton Fisk

b. Sherm Lollar

c. A.J. Pierzynski

d. Ron Karkovice

QUIZ ANSWERS

1. Podsednik. 2. While they were all born in Illinois, Puckett was born in Chicago and went to Calumet High School. 3. Banks never hit four doubles and only once hit three doubles. 4. When Bryant hit 26 homers in 2015, he broke Williams’ record of 25 in 1961. 5. On Star Wars Day (May 4) of this season, Cease pitched six scoreless innings, allowing one Reds hit, and went 3-for-3 at the plate. 6. On Sept. 30, 2008, behind the brilliant pitching of John Danks and Bobby Jenks, the Sox topped the Twins 1-0. 7. Gloaming means twilight or dusk. 8. Thomas had 28 such games, but Williams had 29. 9. Pierzynski hit 27 homers in 2012; Fisk hit 26 in 1983.