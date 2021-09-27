 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Jury resumes deliberations in R. Kelly sex misconduct case

Jurors began the day by sending the judge a note asking for transcripts of testimony by two former Kelly employees and for a legal clarification.

By Associated Press
Prosecutors against R. Kelly arrive at the Brooklyn Federal Court House on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in New York. A New York City jury resumed deliberations on Monday at the sex trafficking trial of R&amp;B star R. Kelly. Jurors began the day by sending the judge a note asking for transcripts of testimony by two former Kelly employees and for a legal clarification.
Prosecutors against R. Kelly arrive at the Brooklyn Federal Court House on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in New York. A New York City jury resumed deliberations on Monday at the sex trafficking trial of R&B star R. Kelly. Jurors began the day by sending the judge a note asking for transcripts of testimony by two former Kelly employees and for a legal clarification.
AP

NEW YORK — A New York City jury resumed deliberations on Monday at the sex trafficking trial of R&B star R. Kelly.

Jurors began the day by sending the judge a note asking for transcripts of testimony by two former Kelly employees and for a legal clarification.

Deliberations first began on Friday at federal court in Brooklyn before the panel of seven men and five women took the weekend off.

New to the R. Kelly case?
Need a refresher on what’s happened so far?

Check out these links for everything you need to know about Kelly’s federal trial in Brooklyn.

The 54-year-old Kelly, perhaps best known for the 1996 smash hit “I Believe I Can Fly, ” has pleaded not guilty to racketeering charges accusing him of sexually abusing women, girls and boys for more than two decades.

He is also charged with multiple violations of the Mann Act, which makes it illegal to transport anyone across state lines “for any immoral purpose.”

In This Stream

R. Kelly’s Brooklyn trial

View all 30 stories

Next Up In Entertainment and Culture

The Latest

Coby White and Patrick Williams remain sidelined as Bulls prepare for training camp

But fall injury issues are nothing new for the Bulls .

By Joe Cowley

Browns DE Myles Garrett: Stopping Matt Nagy’s scheme ‘came easily’

Fields was hit on 15 of his 29 drop backs, including nine sacks.

By Jason Lieser

8 killed, Chicago police officer and a paramedic among 59 others wounded in weekend shootings in Chicago

A Chicago police officer was shot while responding to a shooting that left an 18-year-old dead and a 15-year-old boy wounded in South Shore Friday night.

By Sun-Times Wire

More Americans are drinking heavily amid pandemic-related stress, survey finds

A "heavy drinking day" in the survey was defined as four or more drinks containing alcohol for women and five or more drinks containing alcohol for men.

By USA TODAY

Dear Abby: My husband loves coffee table his ex made, won’t let it go

After 20 years of putting up with this albatross in her living room, wife wants it gone, but he won’t hear of it.

By Abigail Van Buren

Landlords try homey touches to get you back to the office

Amenities from outdoor space to ‘nap pods’ and cushier lobbies are aimed at easing the transition from remote work.

By David Roeder