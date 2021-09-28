 clock menu more-arrow no yes
‘Love Actually’ stage musical parody headed to Chicago

The off-Broadway hit will be presented at the Apollo Theater starting Nov. 17.

By Miriam Di Nunzio
James Parks and Kayla Catan are shown in a scene from the off-Broadway production of “Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody.”
Jeremy Daniel

“Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody” will arrive in Chicago for the 2021 holiday season, it was announced Tuesday.

The off-Broadway hit — a holiday sendup of the 2003 rom-com starring Colin Firth, Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson and Liam Neeson — will begin performances on Nov. 17 at the Apollo Theater, 2540 N. Lincoln Ave.

The stage production follows nine “quirky, questionable couples looking for love across the pond,” Tuesday’s announcement said. The musical, presented by Right Angle Entertainment, is written by Bob and Tobly McSmith, the duo behind “The Office! A Musical Parody,” “Bayside! The Saved by the Bell Musical” and “Friends! The Musical Parody.” The show is directed by Tim Drucker, with choreography by Brooke Engen.

Tickets for the production, scheduled to run through Jan. 2, 2022, start at $29, and are on sale via Ticketmaster.com, by calling (773) 935-6100, or by visiting the theater box office.

The all-Chicago cast will be announced at a later date.

