A 59-year-old woman was killed Monday after she was hit by a vehicle in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.

About 6:30 p.m., she was crossing the street between traffic in the 4900 block of North Elston Avenue, when she was struck by a 2018 Ford pick-up, Chicago police said.

The woman was taken to St. Joseph Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. She has not yet been identified.

No arrest have been made.