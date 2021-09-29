‘Aladdin’ alum to star in ‘Moulin Rouge’ tour kicking off in Chicago

“Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” which picked up 10 Tony Awards on Sunday night (including best new musical) and which will kick off its North American tour in Chicago starting in February, announced the two actors who will helm the road company, it was announced Wednesday.

Broadway veterans Courtney Reed and Conor Ryan will star as Satine and Christian, respectively, in the production at the James M. Nederlander Theatre beginning Feb. 26, 2022. The show, about the goings-on in a turn-of-the-century Parisian nightclub, has been updated with tunes like “Single Ladies” and “Firework” alongside hits from the film such as “Lady Marmalade,” “Rhythm of the Night” and “Your Song.”

Reed is perhaps best-known for originating the role of Princess Jasmine in the Broadway production of “Disney’s Aladdin.” The Elgin born-and-raised actress’ other stage credits include ‘Mamma Mia!,” and “In The Heights.” Ryan has starred in the Broadway production of “Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” with TV credits that include “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.”

“It’s a story about love, about artists. It’s a story about two people who come from completely different backgrounds and how they can unite and share a common ground,” Reed said about the stage musical’s appeal. “And while it’s true to the movie, there are new elements — the new songs from popular new age artists. So even if you’ve not seen the movie you can still relate to the music.”

Reed admitted watching the Baz Luhrmann movie musical version of “Moulin Rouge “at least 100 times,” adding that “it’s a perfect date-night movie.”

“Moulin Rouge! The Musical” is directed by Alex Timbers with a book by John Logan, and choreography by Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine.

“Come back to the theater,” Reed said, when asked about COVID’s impact on the industry and audiences in particular. “As artists, we are so thrilled to be telling these wonderful stories again. Everyone is taking so many precautions and measures to make everyone feel safe, the way we felt before this pandemic. We’re so joyous to be back to doing what theater is all about — telling stories.”

Contributing: AP