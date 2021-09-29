 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

‘Aladdin’ alum to star in ‘Moulin Rouge’ tour kicking off in Chicago

The production opens Feb. 26, 2022, at the James M. Nederlander Theatre.

By Miriam Di Nunzio
This image released by Boneau/Bryan-Brown shows the cast in “Moulin Rouge! The Musical.”
The cast of the Broadway production of “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” is shown in this scene from the Tony Award-winning show.
AP

“Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” which picked up 10 Tony Awards on Sunday night (including best new musical) and which will kick off its North American tour in Chicago starting in February, announced the two actors who will helm the road company, it was announced Wednesday.

Broadway veterans Courtney Reed and Conor Ryan will star as Satine and Christian, respectively, in the production at the James M. Nederlander Theatre beginning Feb. 26, 2022. The show, about the goings-on in a turn-of-the-century Parisian nightclub, has been updated with tunes like “Single Ladies” and “Firework” alongside hits from the film such as “Lady Marmalade,” “Rhythm of the Night” and “Your Song.”

Courtney Reed will star as Satine in the North American Touring production of “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” which kicks off in Chicago in February.
Courtney Reed will star as Satine in the North American Touring production of “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” which kicks off in Chicago in February.
Provided

Reed is perhaps best-known for originating the role of Princess Jasmine in the Broadway production of “Disney’s Aladdin.” The Elgin born-and-raised actress’ other stage credits include ‘Mamma Mia!,” and “In The Heights.” Ryan has starred in the Broadway production of “Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” with TV credits that include “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.”

“It’s a story about love, about artists. It’s a story about two people who come from completely different backgrounds and how they can unite and share a common ground,” Reed said about the stage musical’s appeal. “And while it’s true to the movie, there are new elements — the new songs from popular new age artists. So even if you’ve not seen the movie you can still relate to the music.”

Reed admitted watching the Baz Luhrmann movie musical version of “Moulin Rouge “at least 100 times,” adding that “it’s a perfect date-night movie.”

“Moulin Rouge! The Musical” is directed by Alex Timbers with a book by John Logan, and choreography by Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine.

“Come back to the theater,” Reed said, when asked about COVID’s impact on the industry and audiences in particular. “As artists, we are so thrilled to be telling these wonderful stories again. Everyone is taking so many precautions and measures to make everyone feel safe, the way we felt before this pandemic. We’re so joyous to be back to doing what theater is all about — telling stories.”

Contributing: AP

Next Up In Theater

The Latest

NCAA will use ‘March Madness’ slogan to promote women’s basketball tournament

Using the phrase, which has been associated with the men’s tournament for years, was one of the recommendations stemming from an external review of gender equity issues of the tournaments.

By Doug Feinberg | Associated Press

Those who may have been abused at Northwestern frat houses are not about to move on

Incidents like those alleged at Northwestern have been going on for decades. Maybe we are finally giving women permission to report them.

By Letters to the Editor

Who’s going to be the Bears’ play-caller Sunday? Matt Nagy won’t say

Matt Nagy said Monday he was open to giving up play-calling. The Bears head coach won’t say, though, whether he decided to do so.

By Patrick Finley

Pre-workout powders gaining popularity, but are they necessary? We asked the experts.

‘Do you need it? No, probably not,’ one says, reflecting the general view. ‘Does it increase performance? Potentially.’

By Sara M. Moniuszko | USA TODAY

Bears coach says QB Andy Dalton starts vs. Lions if healthy; Justin Fields next in line

With Andy Dalton injured and Justin Fields not producing in his starting debut, coach Matt Nagy left the door open for any of his three quarterbacks — including third-stringer Nick Foles — to start Sunday vs. the Lions.

By Jason Lieser

Lightfoot prepared to move on at Soldier Field — with or without the Bears

If only a new stadium will keep the Bears from moving to Arlington Heights, Mayor Lori Lightfoot sounds almost resigned to letting the team leave town, because "we’ve got to be smart about how we spend taxpayers’ dollars."

By Fran Spielman and Mitchell Armentrout