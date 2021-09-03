Bank worker dies one day after she was stabbed in lobby of River North branch office

A bank worker has died one day after she was stabbed in the neck in the lobby of a River North branch office.

Jessica Vilaythong, 24, died Thursday evening, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Vilaythong was attacked around 11:10 a.m. Wednesday “after having a brief conversation” with a man inside the Chase Bank branch at 600 N. Dearborn St., police and fire officials said.

Police took a suspect into custody soon after the stabbing but no charges have been filed, a spokesperson said Friday morning.

Chase Bank closed the rest of their downtown branches Wednesday as a precaution, a spokesman said.