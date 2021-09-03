 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Bank worker dies one day after she was stabbed in lobby of River North branch office

Jessica Vilaythong, 24, was attacked Wednesday morning “after having a brief conversation” with a man inside the Chase Bank branch at 600 N. Dearborn St.

By Sun-Times Wire

A bank worker has died one day after she was stabbed in the neck in the lobby of a River North branch office.

Jessica Vilaythong, 24, died Thursday evening, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Vilaythong was attacked around 11:10 a.m. Wednesday “after having a brief conversation” with a man inside the Chase Bank branch at 600 N. Dearborn St., police and fire officials said.

Police took a suspect into custody soon after the stabbing but no charges have been filed, a spokesperson said Friday morning.

Chase Bank closed the rest of their downtown branches Wednesday as a precaution, a spokesman said.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Defrocked Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, 91, pleads ‘not guilty’ to sex assault, told ‘Shame on you’

McCarrick — the only U.S. Catholic cardinal ever charged with child sex crimes — is accused ofh sexually assaulting a 16-year-old boy nearly 50 years ago during the teenager’s brother’s wedding reception.

By Alanna Durkin Richer | AP

Inbound Edens Expressway reopens after shooting investigation at Montrose

A driver was shot at but not struck around 5:30 a.m. Friday on inbound Interstate 94.

By Sun-Times Wire

Amboy Dukes singer John Drake, who shared spotlight with Ted Nugent on hit ‘Journey to the Center of the Mind,’ dead at 74

Nugent called him ‘one of the founding fathers of Detroit rock ‘n’ roll.’

By Maureen O'Donnell

Ask the Doctors: Medical-grade honey can aid in wound, burn care

It’s rich in phytonutrients — biologically active chemicals found in plants. Many are antioxidants, with anti-inflammatory properties.

By Dr. Eve Glazier and Dr. Elizabeth Ko

Developer sees One Central project as where Chicago goes to grow

Bob Dunn of Landmark Development said a new study bolsters his case for a state-backed transit hub at the site west of Soldier Field, but his vision involves risk.

By David Roeder

Of dove hunting and good eats: The communal aspect of opening day for doves at Illinois’ public sites

The communal gathering part of opening day at Illinois’ public sites may be just as important as the dove hunting itself.

By Dale Bowman