4 puppies rescued after several buildings catch fire in Fuller Park

Firefighters responded to a call of several buildings who had caught fire about 3:30 a.m. in the 4900 block of South Princeton Avenue.

By Cindy Hernandez
Six buildings caught fire September 30, 2021 in Fuller Park.
Chicago Fire Department

Four puppies were rescued after a fire broke out in a vacant building early Thursday in Fuller Park on the South Side.

Firefighters responded to a call of several buildings who had caught fire about 3:30 a.m. in the 4900 block of South Princeton Avenue, Chicago police said.

Six buildings caught fire September 30, 2021 in Fuller Park.
Chicago Fire Department

The fire belived to have started in a vacant building, spread over five other buildings, including two coach houses, according to a Chicago Fire Department spokesperson.

During a search for injured people, firefighters rescued four puppies who were trapped inside one of the coach houses, fire officials said. Paramedics on scene attended to the puppied and provided oxygen masks.

Eight people were displaced, fire officials said. No injuries were reported.

