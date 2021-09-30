Fire announce dismissal of Raphael Wicky

The Fire made it official Thursday morning, announcing they have dismissed coach Raphael Wicky.

“I’d like to thank Rapha for his tireless efforts to make us a better club each day,” sporting director Georg Heitz said in a news release. “We felt this was the right time to notify him that we will not be exercising his 2022 contract option, as we begin to make decisions for next season. Rapha will always be a part of the Fire family, and we wish him all the best for the future.”

Club legend and current assistant Frank Klopas will coach the Fire during the search for Wicky’s replacement, though according to a source he isn’t a candidate for the permanent position. The Fire will also add an interim assistant coach for the rest of the season, which continues Sunday at Toronto.

The decision to part company with Wicky now gives the coach clarity on his future, and also allows the Fire time to complete a thorough search for his replacement.

Wicky went 12-25-14 in his time with the Fire after replacing Veljko Paunovic.

This story will be updated.