 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

5 injured in Lake Shore Drive crash on North Side

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. Monday morning, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire Updated
Five people were injured in a crash early Monday on the northbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive near Foster Avenue on the North Side.
Five people were injured in a crash early Monday on the northbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive near Foster Avenue on the North Side.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Five people were injured in a two-vehicle crash early Monday on Lake Shore Drive on the North Side.

A white Chevy sedan drove onto the northbound lanes of Lake Shore Dr. in the opposite direction and struck a Black Toyota sedan about 2 a.m., according to Chicago Police.

A female passenger in the Chevy, whose age was not known, may have broken her pelvis and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she was listed in critical condition, police said.

The man driving the black Toyota may have sustained a broken arm and was transported to Illinois Masonic in serious condition, police said.

Two other male passengers in the Toyota were also injured and taken to Illinois Masonic in serious condition, police said.

The female driver of the Chevy sustained injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening and was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where she was listed in fair condition, police said. Her age was unknown to police.

Citations are pending and northbound lanes reopened as of 6:45 a.m., police said.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Dear Abby: Man declares he’s done watching his 3-year-old son

He says he never signed up for fatherhood and is urging his girlfriend to move with him, abandoning her good job and the child care provided by her family.

By Abigail Van Buren

‘Kinky Boots’ puts its best foot forward at Paramount

Not as subversive as it used to be, the drag-themed musical still delights in Aurora thanks to two appealing leads and a large, joyous ensemble.

By Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times

2 backyard shootings within 4 blocks in little over an hour on South Side

The incidents occurred in the 9500 block of South Yale Avenue and 9900 block of South La Salle Street.

By Mohammad Samra

Horoscope for Monday, Sept. 6, 2021

By Georgia Nicols

Man shot to death inside Evanston home: police

Officers responding to a call of a person shot about 10:30 p.m. inside a home in the 1700 block of Dodge Avenue found the man unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds, Evanston police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

4 killed, 53 wounded — including 8 children — in Chicago shootings since Friday evening

A 4-year-old boy who was shot in Woodlawn is among those who died.

By Sun-Times Wire