Man, 50, killed in West Garfield Park shooting

A man was fatally shot and crashed his vehicle Monday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The man, 50, was shot in a car around 6:20 a.m. in the 4200 block of West Washington Boulevard, Chicago police said.

He was struck several times in his body, arm, head and mouth, and crashed his car into a fixed object, police said. The man died at the scene. He hasn’t been identified.

Police reported no arrest.

At least 53 other people were shot in Chicago over the Labor Day holiday weekend by Monday morning.

