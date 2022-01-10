 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Steppenwolf postpones ‘1919’ due to COVID surge

The rest of the theate’rs season schedule remains unchanged. 

By Richie Requena
Steppenwolf Theatre on Halsted has postponed its production of “1919.”
Kyle Flubacker Photo

Steppenwolf Theatre Company on Friday announced the postponement of the world premiere adaptation of Eve L. Ewing’s “1919” due to surging cases of the coronavirus. The theater company hopes to pick up the production in the fall. The show was set to run Feb 2- March 6 in the new Ensemble Theater.

The staging of Ewing’s first book, directed by Gabrielle Randle-Bent and Tasia A. Jones, is adapted by J. Nicole Brooks from the poetry book and tells the story of the Chicago race riots of 1919 and how those events resonate today.

The production is a part of the Steppenwolf for Young Adults series which is geared toward students and school groups.

“Seagull,” (running April 28-June 2) directed and adapted by ensemble member Yasen Peyankov, will now officially mark the opening of the newly constructed round theater.

The rest of the season’s lineup of plays is scheduled to continue as originally planned: “King James,” directed by Kenny Leon (March 3–Aug. 10); “Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool”, directed by Seth Barrish (April 28–May 22); and “Choir Boy,” directed by Kent Gash (June 16–July 24).

Tickets are now available for all scheduled productions at steppenwolf.org/tickets—events/.

