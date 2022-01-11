Horoscope for Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Even if cause is dear to your heart, today is not the day to push your agenda. Au contraire. Pull in your reins and take it easy. Don’t make a big deal about anything because you don’t have the energy to follow through to make your case. Don’t end up with egg on your face.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Disputes about inheritances, shared property, insurance issues and anything that you share with someone might arise now. However, today is a poor day to make your stand because you don’t have the energy to defend your best interests. Relax.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Difficulties with partners and close friends might arise. Someone might be spoiling for a fight? Actually, all this seems like too much trouble for you. Who needs it? Not you. Listen to that little voice in the back of your head and keep walking.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Avoid disputes that are work-related. Or perhaps these disputes are about your pet or something related to your health? Whatever the case, you have your doubts, which is why you’re hesitant to make a big deal about something.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Be forgiving when dealing with your kids because it will be wise to cut them some slack — just for today. Likewise, difficulties with romantic partners might lead to confusion. You might end up fighting about something that is quite meaningless.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Domestic disputes aren’t worth the trouble. Someone might egg you on or try to get under your skin, but is it really worth quarreling about it? Many people feel sort of halfhearted about things today. So do you. That’s quite all right. You can’t be an action hero every day.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Cut yourself some slack if you don’t have the energy to accomplish your To Do list of errands and appointments. You might begin with ambition and high expectations, but soon you will lose steam. Give yourself permission to do so. Take time out for good behavior.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a poor day to dispute someone about money or possessions or anything that you own. It’s true you might be irritated about something, but it’s hard to get really worked up about it. That’s because most people feel a half-hearted energy about things today. No biggie.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today you might feel doubtful or discouraged about something. You might feel inadequate or wonder if you’re up to the task? You are. The problem is this is just one of those days where it’s hard to rev your engines and get going. Don’t worry about it. Take a break.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today you might be unpleasantly confronted by the consequences of past actions that you had hoped would simply go away and fade off into the sunset. But they didn’t. (Don’t you hate that?) We all question what we’re doing at times. Take it easy.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You won’t be happy if you take on a fight or an argument with a friend or a member of a group today. Far better to step aside and conserve your energy and confront this person another day when you really have the right energy to do so. Today is not the day.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Even if you are unhappy with parents, bosses or the police today, this is not the day to make a stand. You won’t do a good job of defending yourself. Wait for another time when you feel crystal-clear, motivated and up for it.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Phyllis Logan (1956) shares your birthday. You are a caring, trustworthy person who will help others whenever you can. You are intelligent and frequently have strong opinions about things. Once your mind is made up, that’s it. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle, which means you will let go of what is no longer relevant in your life.