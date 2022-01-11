 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Two people shot and killed in bar in south suburban Worth

The shooting occurred early Monday at the Crossing Bar and Grill at 6959 W. 111th St., according to a brief statement from Worth police.

By Sun-Times Wire

The shooting occurred early Monday at the Crossing Bar and Grill at 6959 W. 111th St., according to a brief statement from Worth police.

The two were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where they died, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

One of the victims was identified as Daniel Sereiko, 38, the medical examiner’s office said. The other person hasn’t been identified.

Police released no details of the shooting other than saying it remained under investigation and “there is no threat to the public.”

