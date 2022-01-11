 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

MLB, players union to restart labor talks this week

MLB has been preparing a new proposal for the union, several people familiar with the talks have said.

By Ronald Blum | Associated Press
Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred is expected to make a new offer to the players union this week.
Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred is expected to make a new offer to the players union this week.
LM Otero/AP

NEW YORK — Major League Baseball and the players’ association are scheduled to meet Thursday in the first negotiations between the parties since labor talks broke off Dec. 1.

The planning of the meeting was disclosed Tuesday to The Associated Press by a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcement was made.

MLB has been preparing a new proposal for the union, several people familiar with the talks have said. The meeting will end a 42-day gap between economic talks, with negotiations limited to peripheral issues.

Management locked out the union on Dec. 2 following the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement, the sport’s ninth work stoppage but first since a 7 1/2-month strike in 1994-95.

The dispute threatens spring training, which is scheduled to start Feb. 16 in Florida and Arizona.

Next Up In MLB

The Latest

Novak Djokovic, Ash Barty are top seeds at Australian Open

Roger Federer is not playing in Melbourne while he continues his recovery from right knee surgery.

By Associated Press

Bears ask to interview Todd Bowles for head coach position

Todd Bowles could have been the Bears’ defensive coordinator three years ago. Now, he’ll have a chance to be head coach.

By Patrick Finley

Holiday fish: Fishes of the Week come from ones caught on holidays with their own special joy

Fishes of the Week go to the joy of celebrating holidays.

By Dale Bowman

Chicago teachers head back to school

Teachers were back in their classrooms for the first time in a week after the Chicago Teachers Union house of delegates voted 389-226 Monday night to suspend the work action.

By Stefano Esposito

Man shot and killed in Austin neighborhood

Officers responded to calls of gunfire on Laramie Avenue and found the man, 40, on the ground, police said.

By David Struett

Two people shot and killed in bar in south suburban Worth

The shooting occurred early Monday at the Crossing Bar and Grill at 6959 W. 111th St., according to a brief statement from Worth police.

By Sun-Times Wire