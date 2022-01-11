 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Norris sinks three threes in second OT to lift Loyola

Marquise Kennedy added 14 points for the Ramblers

Braden Norris
Loyola guard Braden Norris (4) plays against Illinois during the second half of a men’s college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 21, 2021.
Braden Norris scored nine of his 23 points in the second overtime and Loyola never trailed in the final session and beat Valparaiso 81-74 on Tuesday night at Gentile Arena.

Norris went 3-for-3 shooting from 3-point range and finished 5 for 9 from 3 overall. Norris’ 3 with 23 seconds left in the first overtime tied it at 66. He sank a pair of free throws with 17 seconds left to knot it at 55 at the end of regulation.

The Ramblers (12-2, 3-0 Missouri Valley Conference) have won seven straight. Marquise Kennedy scored 14 points, Tate Hall 13 and Lucas Williams 11 for Loyola.

Sheldon Williams scored 20 off the bench for Valparaiso (8-9, 1-4). Kevion Taylor scored 17 and Kobe King 16 for the Beacons.

