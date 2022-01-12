 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Joffrey Ballet, Court Theatre postpone productions due to COVID surge

On Wednesday, the Joffrey announced it is postponing Yuri Possokhov’s “Don Quixote” to June.

By Miriam Di Nunzio
Amanda Assucena and Alberto Velazquez in the Joffrey Ballet’s production of “Don Quixote.” Photo by Todd Rosenberg
Amanda Assucena and Alberto Velazquez in the Joffrey Ballet’s production of “Don Quixote.”
© Todd Rosenberg Photography

The Joffrey Ballet and Court Theatre are postponing two highly anticipated winter productions due the COVID-19 surge.

On Wednesday, the Joffrey announced it is postponing Yuri Possokhov’s “Don Quixote” to June 2-12 at the Lyric Opera House. The family-friendly ballet, set to a score by Ludwig Minkus and based on the eponymous novel Miguel de Cervantes, was originally set to run Feb. 16-27.

Current ticket holders will have their seats transferred to a corresponding performance date; refunds or exchanges are also available at Joffrey.org/DonQuixote. Single tickets are on sale at joffrey.org.

On Tuesday, Court Theatre announced the three-week postponement of “The Lady From the Sea.” Originally set for Feb. 4-March 6, the show will now run Feb. 25-March 27. Ticketholders are being notified directly regarding refunds and exchanges.

The Henrik Ibsen play, directed by Shana Cooper from a new translation by Richard Nelson, was among the shows in the 2020 Court season canceled due to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent mandated shutdown of all theaters. Individual tickets are on sale at (773) 753-4472, or online at www.CourtTheatre.org.

Chaon Cross and Samuel Taylor star in the Court Theatre production of “The Lady from the Sea.” Photo by Michael Brosilow
Michael Brosilow

The companies are the latest in a series of season scheduling upheaval at area theaters. Last week, Steppenwolf Theatre announced the indefinite postponement of its production of “1919.” The news followed announcements by Chicago Shakespeare Theater’s postponement of “The Notebook” and the postponement of “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” by Broadway in Chicago.

