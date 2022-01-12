Joffrey Ballet, Court Theatre postpone productions due to COVID surge

The Joffrey Ballet and Court Theatre are postponing two highly anticipated winter productions due the COVID-19 surge.

On Wednesday, the Joffrey announced it is postponing Yuri Possokhov’s “Don Quixote” to June 2-12 at the Lyric Opera House. The family-friendly ballet, set to a score by Ludwig Minkus and based on the eponymous novel Miguel de Cervantes, was originally set to run Feb. 16-27.

Current ticket holders will have their seats transferred to a corresponding performance date; refunds or exchanges are also available at Joffrey.org/DonQuixote. Single tickets are on sale at joffrey.org.

On Tuesday, Court Theatre announced the three-week postponement of “The Lady From the Sea.” Originally set for Feb. 4-March 6, the show will now run Feb. 25-March 27. Ticketholders are being notified directly regarding refunds and exchanges.

The Henrik Ibsen play, directed by Shana Cooper from a new translation by Richard Nelson, was among the shows in the 2020 Court season canceled due to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent mandated shutdown of all theaters. Individual tickets are on sale at (773) 753-4472, or online at www.CourtTheatre.org.

The companies are the latest in a series of season scheduling upheaval at area theaters. Last week, Steppenwolf Theatre announced the indefinite postponement of its production of “1919.” The news followed announcements by Chicago Shakespeare Theater’s postponement of “The Notebook” and the postponement of “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” by Broadway in Chicago.