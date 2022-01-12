Big Ten updates 2022 football schedule

The Big Ten announced Wednesday that it had updated its 2022 football schedule.

For Illinois, that means the Illini will still play seven home games and the non-conference schedule is unaffected. But the dates of six league games have changed. Only the Nov. 26 road game at Northwestern remains the same.

Illinois’ crossover games with the Big Ten East Division now include Indiana, Michigan State, and Michigan. The trip to Indiana has been added to the 2022 schedule and a trip to Penn State has been removed.

Northwestern’s Aug. 27 season-opener against Nebraska in Ireland and Oct. 22 game at Maryland remain on the schedule. But the Sept. 3 game at Indiana has been removed and an Oct. 1 game at Penn State has been added to the Wildcats’ schedule.