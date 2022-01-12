 clock menu more-arrow no yes
14-year-old boy fatally shot on Near West Side

Javion Ivy was outside in the 2200 block of West Adams Street when someone shot him in the abdomen, Chicago police said.

By Sophie Sherry
Chicago police work the scene where a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in the 2200 block of W. Adams St. on the Near West Side, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2021.
Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon on the Near West Side.

Javion Ivy was outside just before 4 p.m. in the 2200 block of West Adams Street when someone shot him in the abdomen, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Ivy was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

At the scene, the block was quiet as police scoured the area. Three evidence markers could be seen near the intersection of Adams Street and Bell Avenue, one placed next to a dark-colored backpack.

Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The shooting occurred about two blocks from Robert Nathaniel Dett Elementary School and Chicago Bulls College Prep.

No arrests have been made.

