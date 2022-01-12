 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Two gunmen shoot and kill woman sitting in parked car in Englewood

The 29-year-old was attacked in the 7400 block of South Vincennes Avenue, Chicago police said.

A woman was shot to death while sitting in a parked car in Englewood on the South Side Wednesday night, Chicago police said.

Two gunmen got out of their car, approached Derricka Patrick and opened fire around 7 p.m. in the 7400 block of South Vincennes Avenue, Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan told reporters Thursday.

Patrick, 29, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said. She has not yet been identified.

There’s video of the shooting but detectives still need help identifying the gunmen, Deenihan said.

Chicago police offer $15,000 rewards for information leading to an arrest for murders. The tip line is 833-408-0069.

