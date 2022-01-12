 clock menu more-arrow no yes
14-year-old boy ‘gravely’ hurt in Englewood shooting

He was struck in the head and transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in “grave” condition.

By Sun-Times Wire
A 14-year-old boy was hurt in a shooting Jan. 12, 2022, in Englewood.
Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A 14-year-old boy was listed in “grave” condition following a shooting Wednesday night in Englewood on the South Side, officials said.

The boy was standing on the sidewalk about 8:45 p.m. in the 1400 block of South 73rd Street when someone in a passing dark-colored vehicle opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the head and transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in “grave” condition, according to police and Chicago fire spokesman Larry Merritt.

Another 14-year-old boy was shot and killed early in the night in the 2200 block of West Adams Street on the Near West Side.

There was no one in custody for either shooting.

