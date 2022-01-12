Man critically wounded in shoot out with Cook County sheriff’s officers in South Shore

A man was critically wounded during a shoot-out with Cook County sheriff’s officers Wednesday night on the South Side.

Officers went to relocate a man, on electronic monitoring, who was no longer welcome at the home where he was residing in the 8600 block of South Sangamon Street, according to a statement from the Cook County sheriff’s office.

When officers arrived at the home the man was no longer there, the statement said. Officers tracked him to the 7400 block of South Yates Boulevard, where he allegedly began shooting at the officers, who then returned fire, according to the statement.

The man was struck and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, Chicago fire spokesman Larry Merritt said.

No officers were injured in the shooting and a weapon was recovered at the scene.

The man shot was facing 13 counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault and seven counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to the sheriff’s office.