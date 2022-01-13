 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Teen accused of shooting, injuring friend in front of family at Garfield Park home

The victim’s grandmother, mother and sister were in other rooms when they heard the initial gunshots, prosecutors said. The family then saw Donte Johnson shoot the victim until his gun jammed, prosecutors said.

By Matthew Hendrickson
The Leighton Criminal Courthouse.
The Leighton Criminal Courthouse.
Sun-Times file

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with shooting and seriously injuring his friend in front of the victim’s family at their West Garfield Park home.

Donte Johnson shot the 18-year-old man while he was visiting the man’s home on the night of Jan. 5, Cook County prosecutors said Thursday.

The man’s grandmother, mother and sister were in other rooms of the house, in the 4400 block of West Van Buren Street, when they heard the initial gunshots, prosecutors said.

They then saw Johnson continue to shoot the victim until his gun jammed, prosecutors said.

The man’s mother grabbed Johnson, but let him go when she saw he was still holding the gun, prosecutors said.

Johnson then ran off, prosecutors said.

The victim, who suffered 13 gunshot wounds underwent surgery at Stroger Hospital. He is expected to undergo another surgery to remove a bullet that entered his arm and lodged in his throat and couldn’t immediately be removed because it was too close to an artery, prosecutors said. The man also has lost the ability to walk, prosecutors said.

Why Johnson opened fire isn’t known, prosecutors said, adding that the pair had known each other for roughly two years.

The victim and his three relatives who witnessed the shooting identified Johnson as the shooter in photo arrays, prosecutors said.

Johnson, who was arrested Wednesday, has been charged as an adult with attempted murder and aggravated battery.

Johnson was living with his family and attending high school before his arrest, an assistant public defender said.

Judge Mary Marubio ordered Johnson held without bail.

He is expected back in court Feb. 2.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Thursday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By Michael O'Brien

Los Angeles police investigating Ye after battery complaint

The street where the alleged battery happened is outside Soho West, a members-only downtown club popular with celebrities.

By Associated Press

Little progress made after MLB, MLBPA resume labor talks

The discussions Thursday were the first on core economic issues following a 42-day gap, and MLB made proposals it hoped would at least start to generate momentum.

By Ronald Blum | Associated Press

Justin Fields will give Bears’ new GM a head start

Ryan Pace jettisoned the most productive pieces he inherited in 2015-16 — Cutler, Marshall, Bennett, Forte and Jeffery. The next GM will have Fields, and a few other building blocks.

By Mark Potash

Afternoon Edition: Jan. 13, 2022

Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.

By Matt Moore

Are Democrats trying to lose elections?

New York is now the largest municipality in the country to give voting rights to non-citizens. It’s bad policy, and a lead-pipe cinch that this will become a major campaign talking point for Republicans.

By Mona Charen