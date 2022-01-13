Thursday’s high school basketball scores

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.
Thursday, January 13, 2022
BIG NORTHERN
North Boone at Dixon, 7:00
EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC
Benet at Marian Catholic, 7:00
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL
Francis Parker at University High, PPD
INTERSTATE EIGHT
Rochelle at Sycamore, 7:00
KISHWAUKEE RIVER
Johnsburg at Woodstock, 7:00
LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC
ACERO-Cruz at Lycee Francais, 6:00
NIC - 10
Freeport at Rockford East, 2-3 PPD
NOBLE LEAGUE - BLUE
UIC at Golder, 7:00
NOBLE LEAGUE - GOLD
Bulls at ITW-Speer, 7:00
DRW at Comer, 7:00
Johnson at Butler, 7:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE RED-SOUTH / CENTRAL
Brooks at Bogan, 5:00
Corliss at Phillips, 5:00
Hyde Park at Simeon, 5:00
Kenwood at Curie, 5:00
Longwood at Morgan Park, 6:30
PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-CENTRAL
Dunbar at Lindblom, 5:00
Hubbard at Solorio, 5:00
Kennedy at Urban Prep-Englewood, 5:00
King at Catalyst-Maria, 5:00
Tilden at Richards (Chgo), 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-SOUTH
Agricultural Science at Harlan, 5:00
Dyett at South Shore, 5:00
Fenger at Carver, 5:00
Urban Prep-Bronzeville at Perspectives-Lead, 6:30
Vocational at ACE Amandla, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-CENTRAL
ACERO-Soto at Excel-Englewood, 5:00
DuSable at Gage Park, 5:00
Englewood STEM at Horizon-Southwest, 5:00
Instituto Health at Hancock, 5:00
Kelly at Back of the Yards, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-SOUTH
Bowen at Hirsch, 5:00
Julian at Air Force, 5:00
UC-Woodlawn at Chicago Military, 5:00
Washington at Goode, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-WEST
Ogden at Little Village, 5:00
SOUTH SUBURBAN - RED
Oak Lawn at Evergreen Park, 6:00
SOUTHLAND
Kankakee at Crete-Monee, 5:00
SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - RED
Andrew at Lincoln-Way Central, 6:15
Lincoln-Way West at Stagg, 6:15
NON CONFERENCE
Beacon at Schaumburg Christian, 6:30
Genoa-Kingston at Richmond-Burton, 7:00
Proviso East at Proviso West, 6:00
Rockford Lutheran at Marengo, 7:00
South Beloit at Earlville, 5:30
Valeo at Christian Life, 7:00
Waldorf at Morgan Park Academy, 6:00
BURLINGTON CENTRAL
Marian Central vs. DeKalb, 5:30
Burlington Central vs. Woodstock North, 7:00
LAKES
Highland Park at Grayslake North, 7:00
SPRINGFIELD (MO) - MISSOURI STATE
Young vs. New Madrid County Central (MO), 4:30