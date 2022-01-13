 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Thursday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By Michael O'Brien
Lincoln Park’s Chris Hammonds (24) drives the ball past North Lawndale’s Marquez Kelsor (5).
Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.

Thursday, January 13, 2022

BIG NORTHERN

North Boone at Dixon, 7:00

EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC

Benet at Marian Catholic, 7:00

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL

Francis Parker at University High, PPD

INTERSTATE EIGHT

Rochelle at Sycamore, 7:00

KISHWAUKEE RIVER

Johnsburg at Woodstock, 7:00

LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC

ACERO-Cruz at Lycee Francais, 6:00

NIC - 10

Freeport at Rockford East, 2-3 PPD

NOBLE LEAGUE - BLUE

UIC at Golder, 7:00

NOBLE LEAGUE - GOLD

Bulls at ITW-Speer, 7:00

DRW at Comer, 7:00

Johnson at Butler, 7:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE RED-SOUTH / CENTRAL

Brooks at Bogan, 5:00

Corliss at Phillips, 5:00

Hyde Park at Simeon, 5:00

Kenwood at Curie, 5:00

Longwood at Morgan Park, 6:30

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-CENTRAL

Dunbar at Lindblom, 5:00

Hubbard at Solorio, 5:00

Kennedy at Urban Prep-Englewood, 5:00

King at Catalyst-Maria, 5:00

Tilden at Richards (Chgo), 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-SOUTH

Agricultural Science at Harlan, 5:00

Dyett at South Shore, 5:00

Fenger at Carver, 5:00

Urban Prep-Bronzeville at Perspectives-Lead, 6:30

Vocational at ACE Amandla, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-CENTRAL

ACERO-Soto at Excel-Englewood, 5:00

DuSable at Gage Park, 5:00

Englewood STEM at Horizon-Southwest, 5:00

Instituto Health at Hancock, 5:00

Kelly at Back of the Yards, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-SOUTH

Bowen at Hirsch, 5:00

Julian at Air Force, 5:00

UC-Woodlawn at Chicago Military, 5:00

Washington at Goode, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-WEST

Ogden at Little Village, 5:00

SOUTH SUBURBAN - RED

Oak Lawn at Evergreen Park, 6:00

SOUTHLAND

Kankakee at Crete-Monee, 5:00

SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - RED

Andrew at Lincoln-Way Central, 6:15

Lincoln-Way West at Stagg, 6:15

NON CONFERENCE

Beacon at Schaumburg Christian, 6:30

Genoa-Kingston at Richmond-Burton, 7:00

Proviso East at Proviso West, 6:00

Rockford Lutheran at Marengo, 7:00

South Beloit at Earlville, 5:30

Valeo at Christian Life, 7:00

Waldorf at Morgan Park Academy, 6:00

BURLINGTON CENTRAL

Marian Central vs. DeKalb, 5:30

Burlington Central vs. Woodstock North, 7:00

LAKES

Highland Park at Grayslake North, 7:00

SPRINGFIELD (MO) - MISSOURI STATE

Young vs. New Madrid County Central (MO), 4:30

