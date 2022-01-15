Horoscope for Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions until 10:30 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Gemini into Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Invite family and friends over for good food and drink because today and this evening are great times to entertain at home. This is also a good time for any kind of meeting or congregation at your home because people will feel upbeat, warm and generous to each other.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today you’re in a positive frame of mind, which is why you will enjoy time spent with siblings, relatives and neighbors. This is also a lovely day for a short trip because you’re keen to see more of the world. You’re full of big ideas, and you feel adventurous!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a positive day for financial transactions. However, be aware of the restrictions of the moon alert. You might have ambitious money-making ideas. You will also be generous with what you own, including money, because you care about the welfare of others.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

For most of this day, the moon is in your sign dancing with lucky, moneybags Jupiter, which is a positive, upbeat influence. This is why you feel warm and friendly dealing with those around you. Furthermore, you will offer emotional and physical support to anyone who needs it.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might prefer to work alone or behind the scenes because it feels right. (You want to hide in a pleasant way.) You’re in an upbeat mood; however, you feel the need to withdraw from the insane busyness around you. Smart idea!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a great day to relate to groups, clubs, organizations or classes because all your interactions with others will be positive and optimistic. You might join forces with someone (or a group) to help those who are less fortunate. This is wise because what goes around, comes around.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today you make a great influence on bosses, parents, teachers, VIPs and the police. You might use your influence with anyone who has some authority to benefit the general welfare of others, especially because large-scale ideas will appeal to you today.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today you need to get outta Dodge because you’re restless for adventure and a chance to see new places and meet new faces. If you can’t travel, at least go someplace you’ve never been before in your own neighborhood. Learn something new because this will be a rewarding experience.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is an excellent day to decide how to share something or divide an inheritance, especially because you’ll come out smelling like a rose! People will be generous to you today. In turn, you will be generous to those who need help. (Note: True generosity is giving what is needed.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a great day to schmooze with others because everyone is in a positive, mood! People are open to new ideas and charitable suggestions. They will enjoy congregating with each other. Meanwhile, you want to help others today, even a stranger. Nice fit!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Work-related travel is likely for many of you today. Others might find themselves working with other countries or people from other cultures. Don’t hesitate to think big when it comes to ideas related to your job, your work or something to do with a pet.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Accept all invitations to party today because you’re in the mood for fun! You’re curious about other cultures. You’re also keen to expand your experiences about life in a fun-loving way. Because you are optimistic, you will attract others to you, especially children.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Andrea Martin (1947) shares your birthday. You are a romantic who loves beautiful things. By nature, you are emotional. You have a strong sense of justice and high standards for yourself and others. Appreciation and acknowledgement are important to you. This year you will work hard to construct and build things, both externally and internally.