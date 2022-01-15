 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Saturday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By Michael O'Brien
St. Ignatius’s Noah Davis (10) drives the baseline and scores against Mount Carmel.
Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.

Saturday, January 15, 2022

CATHOLIC - CROSSOVER

Providence-St. Mel at Leo, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-CENTRAL

Solorio at Dunbar, 3:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-SOUTH

Agricultural Science at Vocational, 1:00

TRI-COUNTY

Henry-Senachwine at Midland, 7:00

NON CONFERENCE

Alden-Hebron at Leland, 4:30

Auburn at North Lawndale, 4:00

Boylan at DePaul, 5:30

Cary-Grove at Vernon Hills, 2:00

Cissna Park at St. Anne, 7:00

Coal City at Beecher, 3:30

Conant at Wheeling, 4:30

Corliss at North Chicago, 7:00

Cristo Rey-Milwaukee (WI) at Cristo Rey-St. Marti

Donovan at Trinity (Kankakee), 12:45

Downers Grove North at Crystal Lake South, 2:00

Dundee-Crown at Ottawa, 6:00

Geneva at Hersey, 6:00

Grant at Barrington, 6:00

Herscher at Iroquois West, 7:00

Hinckley-Big Rock at Genoa-Kingston, 2:00

Jacobs at St. Charles North, 4:30

Johnsburg at Wauconda, 4:30

Leo at Richards, CNL

Maine West at Leyden, 2:30

McNamara at Grace Christian, 4:30

Newark at Plano, 6:00

Plainfield Central at Joliet Catholic, 2:30

Plainfield East at Hinsdale Central, 1:30

Princeton LaSalle-Peru, 6:00

Rantoul at Kankakee, 2:30

Roanoke-Benson at Princeville, 7:00

Rockford Christian at Freeport, 5:00

Rolling Meadows at Evanston, 4:00

Serena at Hall, 5:30

Stagg at Addison Trail, 6:00

Streator at Morris, 5:30

Urban Prep-Englewood at Englewood STEM, 2:00

Von Steuben at Schaumburg, 4:30

Watseka at Grant Park, 7:00

Westmont at Rochelle, 3:00

Wilmington at Illinois Lutheran, 6:30

Woodstock at Elgin, 1:00

Yorkville at Kaneland, 6:00

Yorkville Christian at Glenbrook South, 4:00

BURLINGTON CENTRAL

Lyons vs. Marian Central, 9:00a

Wheaton North vs. Woodstock North, 10:30

Lyons vs. DeKalb, 12:00

Burlington Central vs. Wheaton North, 1:30

CRISTO REY

Goode vs. Intrinsic-Downtown, 10:00

Cristo Rey vs. Urban Prep-West, 11:30

DEERFIELD

Lake Forest vs. Northside, 10:00

Lemont vs. Notre Dame, 11:30

Deerfield vs. Mather, 12:00

St. Patrick vs. Grayslake Central, 1:30

Consolation Semi-Final, 3:30

Consolation Semi-Final, 5:30

Semi-Final, 3:30

Semi-Final, 5:30

GALESBURG

Galesburg vs. Comer, 11:30

Schaumburg Christian vs. Quest (Peoria), 1:00

Dunlap vs. Orr, 2:30

Comer vs. Quest (Peoria), 4:00

Schaumburg Christian vs. Dunlap, 5:30

Orr vs. Galesburg, 7:00

HONONEGAH

Hononegah vs. Normal West, 12:00

Neuqua Valley vs. Normal, 1:30

Normal West vs. Neuqua Valley, 4:30

Normal vs. Hononegah, 6:00

JEFFERSON

Harlem vs. Winnebago, 10:00

Batavia vs. Thornton Fr. South, 11:30

Bogan vs. Guilford, 1:00

Thornton Fr. South vs. Harlem, 4:00

Guilford vs. Batavia, 5:30

Jefferson vs. Bogan, 7:00

LAKES

Waukegan vs. Nazareth, 10:00

St. Viator vs. Grayslake North, 11:30

Lakes vs. Naperville Central, 1:00

Fremd vs. Highland Park, 2:30

LAKE ZURICH

Lake Zurich vs. Palatine, 10:00

Buffalo Grove vs. Round Lake, 11:30

Willowbrook vs. Lindblom, 1:00

Glenbrook North vs. Libertyville, 2:30

MAINE EAST / MAINE SOUTH

at Maine South

Crete-Monee vs. Maine South, 11:00

Maine East vs. Perspectives-MSA, 12:30

at Maine East

Maine South vs. Perspectives-MSA, 4:00

Crete-Monee vs. Maine East, 5:30

MOLINE

Alleman vs. Riverdale, 2:00

Moline vs. Waubonsie Valley, 3:30

Limestone vs. Rockridge, 5:00

Marian Catholic vs. Rock Island, 6:30

Moline vs. Carmel, 8:00

PECATONICA

Scales Mound vs. Durand, 9:00a

Eastland vs. Intrinsic-Belmont, 10:30

Pecatonica vs. Galena, 12:00

East Dubuque vs. Polo, 1:30

Consolation Semi-Final, 4:30

Consolation Semi-Final, 7:30

Semi-Final, 3:00

Semi-Final, 6:00

ROMEOVILLE

Hillcrest vs. Soldan (MO), 1:45

Lincoln-Way East vs. Proviso East, 3:15

Joliet West vs. Curie, 5:00

Romeoville vs. Brother Rice, 6:45

SOUTH BELOIT

Harvest Christian vs. Ashton-Franklin Center, 9:00a

Stillman Valley vs. North Boone, 10:30

South Beloit vs. TBA, 12:00

Forreston vs. Harvard, 1:30

Ashton-Franklin Centr vs. North Boone, 3:00

Harvest Christian vs. Stillman Valley, 4:30

Harvard vs. TBA, 6:00

South Beloit vs. Forreston, 7:30

SPRINGFIELD (MA)

Simeon vs. Gil St. Bernard (NJ), 10:30

SPRINGFIELD (MO) - MISSOURI STATE

Young vs. Milton (GA), 7:00

STERLING

Hinsdale South vs. Christ the King, 11:00

Sterling vs. Antioch, 12:30

Christ the King vs. Antioch, 3:30

Sterling vs. Hinsdale South, 5:30

TIMOTHY CHRISTIAN

Riverside-Brookfield vs. LaLumiere-Blue (IN), CNL

Chicago Christian vs. Lisle, 3:00

Northridge vs. Westinghouse, 4:30

Rockford Lutheran at Timothy Christian, 6:00

WEST CARROLL

Prince of Peace (IA) vs. Stockton, 10:30

Orangeville vs. Milledgeville, 12:00

Erie-Prophetstown vs. Warren (IL)

DePue vs. West Carroll, 3:00

Easton Valley (IA) vs. Aquin, 4:30

Byron vs. Newman, 6:00

WHEATON-WARR. SOUTH

Naperville North vs. Glenbard North, 9:30a

Benet vs. Plainfield South, 9:30a

Joliet Central vs. Wheaton-Warr. South, 11:00

St. Francis vs. Metea Valley, 11:00

Glenbard North vs. Rockford East, 1:00

Plainfield South vs. Warren, 1:00

Lake Park vs. Joliet Central, 2:30

Metea Valley vs. Huntley, 2:30

Rockford East vs. Naperville North, 4:30

Warren vs. Benet, 4:30

Wheaton-Warr. South vs. Lake Forest Acad-Org, C

Huntley vs. St. Francis, 6:00

