Saturday’s high school basketball scores

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.
Saturday, January 15, 2022
CATHOLIC - CROSSOVER
Providence-St. Mel at Leo, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-CENTRAL
Solorio at Dunbar, 3:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-SOUTH
Agricultural Science at Vocational, 1:00
TRI-COUNTY
Henry-Senachwine at Midland, 7:00
NON CONFERENCE
Alden-Hebron at Leland, 4:30
Auburn at North Lawndale, 4:00
Boylan at DePaul, 5:30
Cary-Grove at Vernon Hills, 2:00
Cissna Park at St. Anne, 7:00
Coal City at Beecher, 3:30
Conant at Wheeling, 4:30
Corliss at North Chicago, 7:00
Cristo Rey-Milwaukee (WI) at Cristo Rey-St. Marti
Donovan at Trinity (Kankakee), 12:45
Downers Grove North at Crystal Lake South, 2:00
Dundee-Crown at Ottawa, 6:00
Geneva at Hersey, 6:00
Grant at Barrington, 6:00
Herscher at Iroquois West, 7:00
Hinckley-Big Rock at Genoa-Kingston, 2:00
Jacobs at St. Charles North, 4:30
Johnsburg at Wauconda, 4:30
Leo at Richards, CNL
Maine West at Leyden, 2:30
McNamara at Grace Christian, 4:30
Newark at Plano, 6:00
Plainfield Central at Joliet Catholic, 2:30
Plainfield East at Hinsdale Central, 1:30
Princeton LaSalle-Peru, 6:00
Rantoul at Kankakee, 2:30
Roanoke-Benson at Princeville, 7:00
Rockford Christian at Freeport, 5:00
Rolling Meadows at Evanston, 4:00
Serena at Hall, 5:30
Stagg at Addison Trail, 6:00
Streator at Morris, 5:30
Urban Prep-Englewood at Englewood STEM, 2:00
Von Steuben at Schaumburg, 4:30
Watseka at Grant Park, 7:00
Westmont at Rochelle, 3:00
Wilmington at Illinois Lutheran, 6:30
Woodstock at Elgin, 1:00
Yorkville at Kaneland, 6:00
Yorkville Christian at Glenbrook South, 4:00
BURLINGTON CENTRAL
Lyons vs. Marian Central, 9:00a
Wheaton North vs. Woodstock North, 10:30
Lyons vs. DeKalb, 12:00
Burlington Central vs. Wheaton North, 1:30
CRISTO REY
Goode vs. Intrinsic-Downtown, 10:00
Cristo Rey vs. Urban Prep-West, 11:30
DEERFIELD
Lake Forest vs. Northside, 10:00
Lemont vs. Notre Dame, 11:30
Deerfield vs. Mather, 12:00
St. Patrick vs. Grayslake Central, 1:30
Consolation Semi-Final, 3:30
Consolation Semi-Final, 5:30
Semi-Final, 3:30
Semi-Final, 5:30
GALESBURG
Galesburg vs. Comer, 11:30
Schaumburg Christian vs. Quest (Peoria), 1:00
Dunlap vs. Orr, 2:30
Comer vs. Quest (Peoria), 4:00
Schaumburg Christian vs. Dunlap, 5:30
Orr vs. Galesburg, 7:00
HONONEGAH
Hononegah vs. Normal West, 12:00
Neuqua Valley vs. Normal, 1:30
Normal West vs. Neuqua Valley, 4:30
Normal vs. Hononegah, 6:00
JEFFERSON
Harlem vs. Winnebago, 10:00
Batavia vs. Thornton Fr. South, 11:30
Bogan vs. Guilford, 1:00
Thornton Fr. South vs. Harlem, 4:00
Guilford vs. Batavia, 5:30
Jefferson vs. Bogan, 7:00
LAKES
Waukegan vs. Nazareth, 10:00
St. Viator vs. Grayslake North, 11:30
Lakes vs. Naperville Central, 1:00
Fremd vs. Highland Park, 2:30
LAKE ZURICH
Lake Zurich vs. Palatine, 10:00
Buffalo Grove vs. Round Lake, 11:30
Willowbrook vs. Lindblom, 1:00
Glenbrook North vs. Libertyville, 2:30
MAINE EAST / MAINE SOUTH
at Maine South
Crete-Monee vs. Maine South, 11:00
Maine East vs. Perspectives-MSA, 12:30
at Maine East
Maine South vs. Perspectives-MSA, 4:00
Crete-Monee vs. Maine East, 5:30
MOLINE
Alleman vs. Riverdale, 2:00
Moline vs. Waubonsie Valley, 3:30
Limestone vs. Rockridge, 5:00
Marian Catholic vs. Rock Island, 6:30
Moline vs. Carmel, 8:00
PECATONICA
Scales Mound vs. Durand, 9:00a
Eastland vs. Intrinsic-Belmont, 10:30
Pecatonica vs. Galena, 12:00
East Dubuque vs. Polo, 1:30
Consolation Semi-Final, 4:30
Consolation Semi-Final, 7:30
Semi-Final, 3:00
Semi-Final, 6:00
ROMEOVILLE
Hillcrest vs. Soldan (MO), 1:45
Lincoln-Way East vs. Proviso East, 3:15
Joliet West vs. Curie, 5:00
Romeoville vs. Brother Rice, 6:45
SOUTH BELOIT
Harvest Christian vs. Ashton-Franklin Center, 9:00a
Stillman Valley vs. North Boone, 10:30
South Beloit vs. TBA, 12:00
Forreston vs. Harvard, 1:30
Ashton-Franklin Centr vs. North Boone, 3:00
Harvest Christian vs. Stillman Valley, 4:30
Harvard vs. TBA, 6:00
South Beloit vs. Forreston, 7:30
SPRINGFIELD (MA)
Simeon vs. Gil St. Bernard (NJ), 10:30
SPRINGFIELD (MO) - MISSOURI STATE
Young vs. Milton (GA), 7:00
STERLING
Hinsdale South vs. Christ the King, 11:00
Sterling vs. Antioch, 12:30
Christ the King vs. Antioch, 3:30
Sterling vs. Hinsdale South, 5:30
TIMOTHY CHRISTIAN
Riverside-Brookfield vs. LaLumiere-Blue (IN), CNL
Chicago Christian vs. Lisle, 3:00
Northridge vs. Westinghouse, 4:30
Rockford Lutheran at Timothy Christian, 6:00
WEST CARROLL
Prince of Peace (IA) vs. Stockton, 10:30
Orangeville vs. Milledgeville, 12:00
Erie-Prophetstown vs. Warren (IL)
DePue vs. West Carroll, 3:00
Easton Valley (IA) vs. Aquin, 4:30
Byron vs. Newman, 6:00
WHEATON-WARR. SOUTH
Naperville North vs. Glenbard North, 9:30a
Benet vs. Plainfield South, 9:30a
Joliet Central vs. Wheaton-Warr. South, 11:00
St. Francis vs. Metea Valley, 11:00
Glenbard North vs. Rockford East, 1:00
Plainfield South vs. Warren, 1:00
Lake Park vs. Joliet Central, 2:30
Metea Valley vs. Huntley, 2:30
Rockford East vs. Naperville North, 4:30
Warren vs. Benet, 4:30
Wheaton-Warr. South vs. Lake Forest Acad-Org, C
Huntley vs. St. Francis, 6:00