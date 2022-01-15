 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

More turnover in Chicago USPS as postmaster leaves job after just 7 months

Eddie Morgan took over the role in June after his predecessor stepped down amid outrage over Chicago mail issues.

By Katie Anthony
A postal delivery truck is loaded in October 2021 in Chicago. The city is getting a new postmaster.
A postal delivery truck is loaded in October 2021 in Chicago. The city is getting a new postmaster.
Getty

Chicago’s postal office will see a change in leadership once again as its latest postmaster has left the job after just seven months.

Eddie Morgan, who took over the position in June, returned to his previous job as postmaster in Kansas City, Missouri, Jan. 10, the United States Postal Service confirmed Saturday.

In June, Morgan replaced his predecessor, Wanda Prater, who was forced out due to mounting calls from congressional leaders and aldermen to resign after an onslaught of complaints from residents about severe delays.

U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush joined calls for Prater’s resignation when the Postal Service Inspector General released a damning report finding issues including delayed mail, inaccurate reporting of mail conditions, improper scanning and unsecured delivery vehicles at four South Side post offices.

Naomi Savin, a spokesperson for Rush, said Morgan’s departure came as a surprise, but they noticed a slight uptick in mail complaints in the days after Jan. 10, when he left the job.

Savin said complaints about mail had decreased since Morgan took over and the postmaster’s communication with the representative’s office was better than it was with Prater — but noted there was still room for improvement.

Morgan’s replacement hasn’t yet been named, according to USPS spokesperson Tim Norman, who didn’t give a reason for the abrupt departure.

A spokesperson for the letter carriers’ union couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Sam Lafferty hoping to retain sizable role during ‘fresh start’ with Blackhawks

The ex-Penguins forward played 15:17 in his Hawks debut Thursday, then was promoted to the third-line center role Saturday.

By Ben Pope

Man shot to death in Austin: police

The man was found unresponsive on the sidewalk about 12:15 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Mayfield Avenue.

By Sun-Times Wire

$3M bail for man wounded, charged in shootout with Cook County sheriff’s officers

Valentino Wilburn, who’s facing three counts of attempted murder of a peace officer, wasn’t present in court Saturday as he’s still recovering from gunshot wounds.

By Katie Anthony

Fans honor Betty White in her native Oak Park: ‘If she could’ve lived to 200, we would’ve preferred that’

Over a hundred fans remembered the actress and comedian outside Classic Cinemas Lake Theatre in Oak Park Saturday morning.

By Pat Nabong

Woman charged with stabbing dog to death, wounding 2 women in Rogers Park

Jordan Shipp, 30, is accused of stabbing the dog to death and wounding the women, ages 60 and 82.

By Sun-Times Staff Report

MRI shows no structural damage in left knee of Bulls guard Zach LaVine

The Bulls could breathe a sigh of relief on Saturday, as initial feelings with the LaVine knee injury proved to be true. The All-Star guard left Friday’s loss to Golden State in the first quarter with discomfort in the knee, and the hope was it was a minor setback.

By Joe Cowley