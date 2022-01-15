More turnover in Chicago USPS as postmaster leaves job after just 7 months

Chicago’s postal office will see a change in leadership once again as its latest postmaster has left the job after just seven months.

Eddie Morgan, who took over the position in June, returned to his previous job as postmaster in Kansas City, Missouri, Jan. 10, the United States Postal Service confirmed Saturday.

In June, Morgan replaced his predecessor, Wanda Prater, who was forced out due to mounting calls from congressional leaders and aldermen to resign after an onslaught of complaints from residents about severe delays.

U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush joined calls for Prater’s resignation when the Postal Service Inspector General released a damning report finding issues including delayed mail, inaccurate reporting of mail conditions, improper scanning and unsecured delivery vehicles at four South Side post offices.

Naomi Savin, a spokesperson for Rush, said Morgan’s departure came as a surprise, but they noticed a slight uptick in mail complaints in the days after Jan. 10, when he left the job.

Savin said complaints about mail had decreased since Morgan took over and the postmaster’s communication with the representative’s office was better than it was with Prater — but noted there was still room for improvement.

Morgan’s replacement hasn’t yet been named, according to USPS spokesperson Tim Norman, who didn’t give a reason for the abrupt departure.

A spokesperson for the letter carriers’ union couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.