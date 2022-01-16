 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Chicago outdoors: Black fox, William Faulkner & hunting, long-staying white pelican, long-tailed weasel

A question on a suburban black fox, William Faulkner and hunting, long-tailed weasels, and a long-staying American white pelican are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

By Dale Bowman
A black fox in the Palos area. Credit: Charles Librizzi
A black fox in the Palos area.
Charles Librizzi

Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

DALE’S MAILBAG

“Black fox in Palos Heights?” Charles Librizzi email on Christmas about the photo at the top.

A: When asked if naturalists or staff are seeing a black fox in the Palos area or have heard reports, Carl Vogel, director of communications for the Forest Preserves of Cook County, replied, “Our Resource Management staff has seen several black foxes in Palos Preserves over the last few years, A semimelinistic female living in the area is passing along the trait to her pups. Just to say, genotypically they all would have the trait, but phenotypically they may or may not have it. In other words, they might not express it although they have it genetically.”

WILD OF THE WEEK

Bill Peak stopped by the Roxana Marsh last week in East Chicago and spotted the American white pelican still there. “I never thought that I would see a pelican overwinter in Chicago, I was wrong,” he emailed along with another one of his wonderful photos (below).

WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

American white pelican that has lingered for months in East Chicago. Credit: Bill Peak
American white pelican that has lingered for months in East Chicago.
Bill Peak

WILD TIMES

HUNTER SAFETY

Feb. 12-13: Diamond, (815) 907-7345

SHOWTIME

Click here for the complete list of shows, classes and swap meets for the coming months.

Through today, Jan. 16: Northern Illinois Sports Show, Lake County Fairgrounds & Event Center, Grayslake

Friday, Jan. 21, to next Sunday, Jan. 23: Bedford Sales Open House, Morris

FISH GATHERINGS

Tuesday, Jan. 18: Phil Piscitello, Arlington Anglers, Poplar Creek Banquets, Hoffman Estates, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 20: Mike McCormick on ice fishing Mississippi River backwaters, Fish Tales Fishing Club, Worth Township offices, Alsip, 7 p.m.

ILLINOIS PERMITS/SEASONS

Today, Jan. 16: Second segment, CWD/late-winter antlerless deer seasons, ends. . . . Archery deer and turkey seasons end.

Thursday, Jan. 20: Canada geese, white-fronted geese, and light geese seasons, north zone, end

BIG NUMBER

8-10/3-6: Length of the long-tailed weasel/length of its black-tipped tail. It’s the most common weasel in Illinois, turning white in winter.

LAST WORD

“William Faulkner was probably destined to be a hunter and outdoorsman, for patience, self-discipline and an ability to work in solitude—the traits of both a writer and an outdoorsman, marked his character and temperament. These traits were developed amidst a family and society that made his interest in hunting and outdoors almost inevitable.”

“Do you Write, Mr. Faulkner,” sportingclassicsdaily.com, his going deer hunting ahead of receiving the Noble Prize for Literature in 1950 (he was awarded for 1949).

Next Up In Sports

The Latest

Derek King, Dallas Eakins’ longtime friendship intersects in Blackhawks-Ducks game

The former Maple Leafs teammates squared off as NHL head coaches Saturday for the first time.

By Ben Pope

Dear Abby: Because of his poor health, I stay with husband who mistreated me

Caring for him feels like the right thing to do, but wife can’t forget how he used to neglect and disrespect her.

By Abigail Van Buren

4 killed, teen among 19 wounded by gunfire in Chicago since Friday evening

In one of the attacks, two men were shot, one fatally, Saturday in Brainerd on the South Side.

By Sun-Times Wire

3 shot after shooter opens fire on 2 cars in Little Village

About 1 a.m., the shooter opened fire on a car driving east in the 2600 block of West 24th Street, grazing a 22-year-old woman in the head, police said. The person then shot at another car, wounding two 19-year-olds, authorities said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Man shot and killed in Fuller Park drive-by

The man, 20, was walking in the 200 block of West 43rd Street about 12:45 a.m. when he was shot by someone inside a passing white SUV, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Man shot during robbery in West Town

A man, 35, was walking to his car about 12:30 a.m. in the 700 block of North Wood Street when someone exited a white sedan and demanded the man’s backpack, before shooting him in the arm, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire