Les Grobstein, 670 The Score overnight host, dead at 69

Les Grobstein, the longtime overnight host on 670 The Score and a Chicago sports broadcasting icon, died Sunday at his home in Elk Grove Village, the station announced Monday. He was 69.

“Our staff is devastated. Our audience lost a great friend overnight,” said Mitch Rosen, The Score’s operations director. “Les was a legend that will never be forgotten. He was a best friend to so many that knew him that he never knew. That’s the power of radio.”

“The Grobber,” who had been off the air lately because of an illness, began working overnights at The Score in 2009. But his history in Chicago sports media goes back much farther. He was a walking encyclopedia of local sports knowledge with a steel trap of a memory for the smallest detail.

The Chicago native graduated from Columbia College and began his broadcasting career as a commentator for Northwestern basketball in 1970. He also was a reporter for Sportsphone Chicago, the sports director at WLS (890-AM) and a reporter for WMVP (1000-AM) before joining The Score.

He is survived by his longtime partner, Kathy, and son, Scott.

More to come ...