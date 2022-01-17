 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Shock waves detected in Chicago after volcano eruption in Tonga

“The eruption was so powerful that the waves actually propagated all the way around the globe and then back again,” meteorologist Gino Izzi said.

By Sun-Times Wire
This satellite image taken by Himawari-8, a Japanese weather satellite operated by Japan Meteorological Agency and released by National Institute of Information and Communications Technology shows an undersea volcano eruption at the Pacific nation of Tonga Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.
This satellite image taken by Himawari-8, a Japanese weather satellite operated by Japan Meteorological Agency and released by National Institute of Information and Communications Technology shows an undersea volcano eruption at the Pacific nation of Tonga Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.
AP

A volcanic eruption Saturday in the South Pacific island nation of Tonga was so powerful that its shock wave caused changes in air pressure detected thousands of miles away in Chicago

A spike in air pressure readings was first detected at O’Hare Airport between 8:20 and 8:30 a.m. Saturday as the shock wave moved east from the volcano, according to the National Weather Service.

The other side of the shock wave, which moved west from the eruption, circled the globe before reaching the Chicago area early Sunday morning, caused more pressure fluctuations, the weather service said.

“The eruption was so powerful that the waves actually propagated all the way around the globe and then back again,” meteorologist Gino Izzi said.

“The atmosphere acts and behaves like a fluid, so if you were to throw a big rock into a large pool you would see the ripples coming out around where the rock hit the water,” Izzi added. “When the volcano erupted it was essentially the same thing. There was a massive disturbance that pushed air, just like a rock hitting the pool. The waves rippled out in every direction away from that volcano.”

Izzi said he couldn’t remember the last time a volcanic explosion thousands of miles away was powerful enough to be felt in the Chicago area. “I think it’s been quite some time since we had one that strong,” he said.

Satellite images showed the Saturday undersea eruption, with a plum of ash and steam rising above the water. New Zealand and Australia were able to send military surveillance flights to Tonga on Monday to assess the damage.

A British woman who was missing has been found dead, her family said, in the first reported fatality on Tonga.

A fiber-optic cable that connects the island nation to the rest of the world was likely severed in the explosion, leaving most 105,000 Tongans unable to use the internet or make phone calls abroad. It could take weeks to repair the severed cable.

Tsunami waves crashed into Tonga’s shoreline, damaging boats and shops. Two people in Peru drowned as the waves crossed the Pacific, also causing minor damage from New Zealand to Santa Cruz, California.

Contributing: AP

Next Up In News

The Latest

Clock’s ticking: Bears should try to wrap up general manager search this week

There’s a lot of work to do as the Bears prepare for free agency and the draft. The sooner they line up a general manager and coach, the better.

By Jason Lieser

Woman dies days after shooting in Marquette Park

Tamiko L. Talbert, 49, died Sunday afternoon at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

By Sun-Times Wire

Volunteers beautify West Side elementary school on day of service honoring King

On Monday, hundreds of volunteers gathered at Joseph Kellman Corporate Community Elementary School as part of City Year Chicago’s annual Day of Service to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

By Cheyanne M. Daniels

No. 4 Purdue top No. 17 Illinois in double OT battle

Illinois guards Andre Curbelo and Alfonso Plummer made baskets in the final seconds of regulation and the first overtime before the Boilermakers broke away.

By Associated Press

Alec Baldwin surrenders phone for shooting probe

Sheriff’s office investigators in December obtained a search warrant for the phone’s contents in their investigation into the Oct. 21 shooting on the "Rust" film set at Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe.

By Associated Press

Rainbow PUSH honors parents of Ahmaud Arbery, Jelani Day during annual Martin Luther King Jr. program

During Monday’s program honoring King, Marcus Arbery told viewers, "You’ve got to keep on fighting. Don’t give up. Because somebody’s going to hear you."

By Jon Seidel