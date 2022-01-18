Horoscope for Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This can be a light-hearted, playful day for many of you. Enjoy social activities, fun outings, time spent with children, sports events as well as opportunities to express your own creative talents. Expect something spontaneous and unexpected to occur. Boo!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today you’ll be happy to cocoon at home and retire from the busyness of the world around you. (Sigh) It’s a good day to contemplate your navel. You might also have a significant conversation with a female member, perhaps Mom. Note: Something unusual might happen late in the day.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today you’re eager to enlighten others about something. Oh yes, you have something to say. Perhaps you might want to teach someone something? Do be careful because this is a mildly accident-prone day for your sign. Steady as she goes.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today your focus is on money, cash flow and possessions. Many of you will be shopping. Please keep an eye on your money and possessions because something unexpected could occur. Keep your receipts. Guard them against loss, theft or damage.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

The moon is in your sign, which happens for two days every month. When it occurs, it will make you more emotional than usual. (This can be a source of some problems.) However, the good news is that your luck will slightly improve. Yay!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

There’s a strong chance you want to keep a low profile today, or work alone or behind the scenes because it feels preferable to do this. Meanwhile, other influences encourage you to schmooze and enjoy the company of others, and escape the insanity at home. Nevertheless, solitude will be ideal.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a good day for a heart-to-heart conversation with a friend or a member of a group. Very likely, this individual will be a female. Possibly, this discussion will make you rethink some of your future goals? Something might surprise you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today people notice you more than usual, especially important people like bosses, the police, teachers or parents. The unusual thing is that what people seem to notice are personal details about your private life? (Whaaat?) Be aware of this in case you have to do some damage control.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today you want to spread your wings and expand your experience of life. Ideally, you will travel. However, issues related to travel are unpredictable today — be aware of this. Travel plans might be canceled or changed. Or you might suddenly have to travel.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You have intense feelings about everything today. Perhaps this relates to ex-partners or old friends who are back in your world? You might be upset because checks are late or funds are delayed. Meanwhile, someone might be working against your best interests. Relax. You’ve got this.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today the moon is opposite your own sun, which means you have to be cooperative with others. You have to be prepared to go more than halfway. This is no biggie. Two weeks from now when the moon is in your sign, others have to go more than halfway to cooperate with you. Ha!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

It will please you to do something so that you feel better organized and more on top of your scene. Do what you can to achieve this. Likewise, you might want to do something to improve your health. Ideas? Also, keep an eye on your pet today because something unusual might occur.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Kevin Costner (1955) shares your birthday. You pursue whatever you do or whatever you want with all your heart and soul. You are kind-hearted, generous and willing to help those in need. You have an easy-going optimism that makes people like you. This year is one of learning and teaching. Time alone will be important to you. Many of you will renew your spiritual or religious beliefs.