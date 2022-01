Two people were shot, including a teenage boy, Tuesday afternoon in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

The shooting occurred in the 12200 block of South Lowe Avenue, according to Chicago fire spokesman Larry Merritt.

A teenage boy was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, Merritt said.

A female was taken to Roseland Hospital in good condition, Merritt said.

Chicago police have not yet released any information.