Horoscope for Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You’ll be more popular in the next four weeks. Friendships will be more important; likewise, your involvement with clubs, groups and organizations will be more meaningful, and, certainly, more active. Enjoy good times!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

In the next four weeks, you will be much more high visibility than usual. People will notice you and they will admire you even if you don’t do anything special. Because of this “magic lighting,” this is obviously the time to make your move. Oh yeah, demand the advantage!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Grab every opportunity to travel or take courses or learn something new in the next four weeks because you want to expand your world. You want to do things you’ve never done before. You want to see places you’ve never seen before. You want to meet new people.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Life will be more intense than usual in the next four weeks because of the placement of the sun in your chart. This will make you feel passionately about everything, including intimate relationships. You might also have a desire to turn over a new leaf.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You will need more sleep in the next four weeks because your energy will be flagging somewhat. Therefore, respect your need for more rest and take naps or get more sleep. During this window of time, your focus on close friendships and partners will be strong.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You’re gung-ho to get better organized during the next four weeks, which is why you will work hard. Not only will you work hard, you will work smart. You’ll be efficient, effective and therefore, productive! You want to improve your health as well. (I’m impressed.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Lucky you! The next four weeks will be playful and fun-loving. You will enjoy fun activities with children as well as the arts and the entertainment world. Sports events and social outings will appeal. Romance will blossom! (Sounds good to me).

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Home, family and your private life will be your primary focus in the next four weeks. You might be involved more than usual with a parent. Expect to hear from family relatives you haven’t seen in a while. (Relatives are popping out of the woodwork.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

The pace of your days will accelerate in the next four weeks because you will be busy with errands, appointments, short trips as well as increased reading, writing and studying. Oh yes, your dance card is full. Learn as much as you can. (This will be a busy exciting time for you.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your focus on money, cash flow and earnings will be stronger in the next four weeks. Many of you are planning a major purchase. You will also give serious thought to your basic values in life. It’s important to know what really matters. Do you know?

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

The sun will be in your sign for the next four weeks giving you a chance to recharge your batteries for the rest of year. This will also attract people and favorable situations to you. This is good. Major horseshoes for you!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Keep a low profile in the next four weeks before your birthday month arrives. Use this time to make plans and set goals for what you want your new year to be all about. How do you want it to be different from last year? Jot down some ideas. (This could be a helpful reference for you.)

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Luke Macfarlane (1980) shares your birthday. You are a creative optimist who has a sharp mind. You have the ability to enthuse and inspire others. You have a great sense of humor and your own definite style. You also have a strong sense of will and determination. Great news! This year you will get promotions, kudos, and recognition. Expect recognition for you past efforts. Bravo!