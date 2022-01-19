 clock menu more-arrow no yes
If we don’t change campaign finance laws, the only candidates will be billionaires and people they support

It’s called an oligarchy, and is not in keeping with our democratic ideals. It also deprives the country of unbiased and talented leadership. 

By Letters to the Editor
Chicago billionaire Ken Griffin.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

It is rather frightening that the GOP candidates for governor in Illinois are chosen and financed by our resident billionaire, Ken Griffin.

He doesn’t even need a smoke filled room — Mr. Griffin decides whose policies will work best for him and then throws hundreds of millions of dollars into the campaign to convince the voters of Illinois that his guy will benefit us, all while his guy is being influenced on policy by the man who put him there. No need for fundraising to run a slick campaign.

Yes, Gov. J.B. Pritzker is a billionaire, too, and helps finance his campaign. But he has put himself out there and now has an enviable track record of success during a stressful time.

If we don’t change our campaign finance laws, the only candidates who will be able to run are billionaires or those chosen by them. It’s called an oligarchy, and is not in keeping with our democratic ideals. It also deprives the country of unbiased and talented leadership.

I hope GOP voters will look carefully at the less well-financed candidates!

Carol Kraines, Deerfield

Mistakes with mailed COVID tests

The Biden administration just put up the website to order your “free” (actually taxpayer funded) COVID-19 test kits through the USPS. With typical government efficiency, it is only one order per residential address. This means that if you live in a multi-unit building — such as a high-rise apartment, student dorm or condo — only the first order from that address could possibly get accepted.

Another problem is that it is a shipment of four tests per order whether you are a single person or a family of six. There is no way to adjust the number of tests sent. Hopefully they will realize their error and fix it soon.

Louis J. Berardi, Downers Grove

Whatever your politics may be, vote

The Sun-Times editorial of Jan 17 advised that the best way to honor Martin Luther King is to pass federal voting rights laws. I must disagree. The best way to honor this great man is to vote.

Verify that you are registered. Vote early if possible. Wait in line if you have to.

Vote in the midterm elections where Democratic turnout is historically and pitifully low. These elections are becoming more important. If there is an election where you live, vote in it.

Vote to remove those who would restrict your voting rights.

Vote to remove those who would make it more difficult for you to vote.

Vote to remove those who have adopted Donald Trump’s political strategy and love of lies.

Vote to remove those who have no interest in public service.

Vote to remove those who place party over country.

But whatever your politics may be, vote.

Martin Nicholson, Niles

