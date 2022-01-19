15-year-old boy killed, 11-year-old girl among nine wounded by gunfire in Chicago Tuesday

More than half of those hit by gunfire in Chicago Tuesday were 17 or younger, including a 15-year-old boy killed on the Northwest Side.

The boy, Caleb Westbrook, was fatally shot in the 800 block of North Greenview Avenue in Noble Square about 1:15 p.m. Someone approached and opened fire, striking him in the chest and arm, police said. He was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the arm and an 11-year-old girl grazed in the back in West Pullman on the Far South Side. The two were on the sidewalk in the 12200 block of South Lowe Avenue about 4:15 p.m. when a dark-colored car pulled up and someone inside opened fire, police said. They were taken in good condition to Comer Children’s Hospital.

Two teenagers were wounded in West Englewood on the South Side. A 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were shot shortly after noon in the 6500 block of South Paulina Avenue, police and fire officials said. They were walking down the street when someone opened fire from a black vehicle. The boy was struck in the chin and the girl in the thigh. Paramedics took them to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were listed in good condition, police and fire officials said.

A 15-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in Bronzeville on the South Side. The boy was riding in a car in the 4900 block of South Prairie Avenue, when shots were fired around 12:40 a.m., police said. He was struck in the upper-right leg and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital.

A University of Chicago police officer shot and wounded a man who opened fire in Hyde Park late Tuesday morning, officials said. An officer had stopped to investigate someone on foot with a handgun near the corner of 53rd Street and Woodlawn Avenue. The gunman opened fire as the officer stepped out of his vehicle, according to a statement from the university. The officer returned fire and struck the man. He was taken in critical condition to the university’s medical center with several gunshot wounds.

Three people were seriously wounded in a shooting in West Woodlawn on the South Side. Two men, 23 and 38, and a 38-year-old woman were shot about 4:55 p.m. in the 6200 block of South Langley Avenue, police said. The younger man was shot in the face, and the older man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were in critical condition. The woman was also shot in the leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was in serious condition.

Five people were killed and 33 others were wounded in shootings last weekend through Tuesday morning in Chicago.