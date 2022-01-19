 clock menu more-arrow no yes
1 killed, 3 injured in Bronzeville crash

A 46-year-old woman driving a Nissan Versa ran a red light in the 4200 block of South Indiana Avenue and struck a Jeep Cherokee traveling westbound.

By Sun-Times Wire
One person was killed and three others wounded in a crash Jan. 19, 2021, in Bronzeville.
A woman was killed and three other people wounded in a crash Wednesday night in Bronzeville on the South Side.

About 9:20 p.m., a 46-year-old woman driving a Nissan Versa ran a red light in the 4200 block of South Indiana Avenue and struck a Jeep Cherokee traveling westbound, according to Chicago police.

The woman driving was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. She has not yet been identified.

A 21-year-old woman traveling in the car was taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.

A 46-year-old man and a 41-year-old man in the Jeep were both hospitalized in fair condition, police said.

There were no other injuries.

