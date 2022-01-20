 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

A lifetime of waiting: South Side chef’s recipes featured in global cookbook

Josephine “Mother” Wade, owner of Chatham’s soul food restaurant Josephine’s Southern Cooking, has her recipes for shrimp etouffee and hush puppies featured in an exclusive cookbook featuring chefs from around the world.

By Cheyanne M. Daniels
Josephine “Mother” Wade, owner of Josephine’s Southern Cooking in the Chatham neighborhood, will have two recipes featured in a cookbook highlighting chefs from around the world.
Josephine “Mother” Wade, owner of Josephine’s Southern Cooking in the Chatham neighborhood, will have two recipes featured in a cookbook highlighting chefs from around the world.
Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Josephine Wade began cooking when she was 13. The daughter of sharecroppers, Wade was babysitting her siblings one day as her parents worked when she realized she needed to make them dinner. She went out to their garden, picked some vegetables and went inside to whip up a gourmet cabbage dish.

By the time she was 19, Wade knew she wanted to open her own restaurant. In 1986, Wade opened Captain’s Hard Times in Chatham, although she eventually changed the name to Josephine’s Southern Cooking.

Over the years, Wade amassed a huge following, with celebrities like Aretha Franklin showing up for her soul food. She became a staple on Chicago’s South Side and was seen with community leaders like Rev. Jesse Jackson and former Mayor Rahm Emanuel, and part of 79th Street, near her restaurant, now has an official, if honorary, designation: “Mother Josephine Wade Way.”

Josephine Wade (left) accepts a copy of the “Savor Our World” cookbook, which features two of her recipes, from Larita Clark, CEO of Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority.
Josephine Wade (left) accepts a copy of the “Savor Our World” cookbook, which features two of her recipes, from Larita Clark, CEO of Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority.
Brian Rich/Sun-Times

On Thursday, Wade was honored again, this time by having two of her recipes featured in the “Savor Our World” cookbook. The cookbook, with recipes from chefs around the world, will be used by Savor, the company handling food operations at McCormick Place.

“I soon will be 80 years old,” Wade said Thursday as she accepted a copy of the book at McCormick Place. “I waited a lifetime to be known in a book.”

In compiling the book, Savor looked for the “best chefs, the ones that are really doing great food in their areas,” said Doug Bradley, the company’s vice president of culinary.

Despite the impact she had on the Chicago community, Wade said it was hard moving through life and seeing those who came after her make it before she did.

Josephine “Mother” Wade, owner of Josephine’s Southern Cooking in the Chatham neighborhood, prepares a simple nacho dish at her home kitchen, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Chicago.
Josephine “Mother” Wade, owner of Josephine’s Southern Cooking in the Chatham neighborhood, prepares a simple nacho dish at her home kitchen, in 2020.
Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

“I was cooking long before they were born,” she said. “But when you don’t have the tools and the vehicle to do the things that need you to be pushed forward to get your name in a world book such as this, when those avenues are not open for us, then we don’t have those opportunities.”

Wade said she hopes the cookbook and her story will be an inspiration for other young women cooking in their mothers kitchens.

Wade’s recipes in the cookbook are for shrimp etouffee and hush puppies. Bradley said company employees spent two days in the kitchen to figure out how to replicate those recipes.

Although for now, it is used only by Savor at its operations around the world, a digital copy of the book may be made available to the public online, Bradley said.

Josephine’s Southern Cooking, 436 E. 79th St., is open Tuesday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Josephine Wade’s hush puppies recipe is one of two recipes featured in the “Savor Our World” cookbook. Her second featured recipe is for shrimp etouffee.
Josephine Wade’s hush puppies recipe is one of two recipes featured in the “Savor Our World” cookbook. Her second featured recipe is for shrimp etouffee.
Brian Rich/Sun-Times

Next Up In News

The Latest

1 killed, 2 wounded in Austin shooting

A 21-year-old man was struck to the shoulder and transported to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

By Sun-Times Wire

U. of I. hikes tuition, housing costs for 2022-23

The increase for incoming freshman is the second at the university within the past eight years.

By Jermaine Nolen

Peak may be over, but pain is not: Illinois suffers third-worst daily COVID death toll of pandemic as Omicron surge slows

While cases and hospitalizations are falling, Illinois is still losing 109 lives on average each day. About 14 of every 109 live in the city, the vast majority unvaccinated. "Let me be very clear: There are still more than 200 Chicagoans being newly admitted [to hospitals] every day with COVID-19," said Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady.

By Mitchell Armentrout

‘A Christmas Story’ sequel to focus on grown-up Ralphie

Peter Billingsley, star of the 1983 film, is in talks to play the role again.

By Darel Jevens

New Bears GM’s top priority: Protect QB Justin Fields at all costs

The incoming administration will need to make moves with a realistic timeline for competing, but it has to fortify the infrastructure around Fields immediately.

By Jason Lieser

City Hall is falsely claiming it can’t release damning report on Little Village implosion, groups say

The Lightfoot administration maintains it cannot legally release a report by the city inspector general on the bungled Crawford implosion that left the neighborhood covered in dust.

By Brett Chase