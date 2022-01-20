 clock menu more-arrow no yes
1 killed, 2 wounded in Austin shooting

A 21-year-old man was struck to the shoulder and transported to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

By Sun-Times Wire
Three people were shot, one fatally, Jan. 20, 2022, in Austin.
Sun-Times file photo

One man was killed and two others wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in Austin on the West Side.

About 5:30 p.m., the group was shot at while traveling in a vehicle in the 5500 block of West Hadden Avenue, Chicago police said.

A 21-year-old man was struck to the shoulder and transported to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified.

Another man, 20, was hit in the back and taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.

The third man, 23, suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

There was no one in custody.

