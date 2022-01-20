Two dead in Austin triple shooting

Two men were killed and another was wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in Austin on the West Side.

They were attacked while traveling in a car in the 5500 block of West Haddon Avenue around 5:30 p.m., Chicago police said.

A 21-year-old man was struck in the shoulder and transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified.

Another man, 20, was hit in the back and taken to the hospital, where he was also pronounced dead.

The third man, 23, suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

There was no one in custody.