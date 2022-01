A man was shot to death Thursday night in Auburn Gresham on the South Side.

The 40-year-old was sitting in a parked vehicle about 9:30 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Sangamon Avenue when two males approached on foot and opened fire, Chicago police said.

He suffered gunshot wounds to the head and chest and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He has not yet been identified.

There was no one in custody.