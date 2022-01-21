 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Fugees cancel anniversary tour

The news came via social media posts by the group’s members, Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel.

By Miriam Di Nunzio
The Fugees
The Fugees
B+ Photo

After announcing a reunion tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of the release of their blockbuster album “The Score,” the Fugees on Friday announced the cancelation of the entire tour.

The news comes just four months after the announcement of the hugely anticipated 12-city trek, which included the kick-off show at the United Center this past November, followed soon after by the announcement that tour was being postponed to 2022 due to COVID, with the Chicago date rescheduled to March 2.

The news was announced via social media posts by the group’s members, Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel.

“We anticipate and understand disappointment but our anniversary tour will not be able to happen,” the group wrote in a social media post. “The continued Covid pandemic has made touring conditions difficult, and we want to make sure we keep our fans and ourselves healthy and safe,” the official statement read, in part.

The road trek would have marked the first live shows together in 15 years for the hip-hop trio, except for a “surprise pop-up” performance in September at New York City Pier 17’s rooftop in celebration of the tour’s announcement.

“We’re grateful for the special night we did get to share with some of you in New York, with that rare live moment. If opportunity, public safety, and scheduling allow, we hope to be able to revisit this again sometime soon. Thank you for all of your love and support throughout the years,” the official announcement said.

