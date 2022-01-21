No injuries reported in Englewood fire, officials say

Firefighters battled a blaze Friday evening in Englewood near the border with the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

The fire was reported about 5:10 p.m. at a home in the 900 block of West Garfield Boulevard, according to the Chicago Fire Department. Flames could be seen through the roof of the structure, as smoke billowed over the area.

Fire officials initially said a person was being evaluated for possible injuries, but later added that no injuries were reported and no one was sent to a hospital.

The fire was extinguished by 5:25 p.m., officials said.