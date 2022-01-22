Saturday’s high school basketball scores

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.
Saturday, January 22, 2022
RED NORTH-WEST
Marshall at Clark, 5:00
WHITE CENTRAL
Catalyst-Maria at Dunbar, 5:00
WHITE WEST
Wells at Jones, 2:00
BLUE NORTH
ASPIRA at Disney, 5:00
BLUE WEST
Juarez at Phoenix, 2:30
CENTRAL SUBURBAN NORTH
Highland Park at Maine East, 5:00
CENTRAL SUBURBAN SOUTH
Glenbrook North at Maine South, 6:00
FOX VALLEY
Huntley at Crystal Lake Central, 1:30
INTERSTATE EIGHT
Kaneland at LaSalle-Peru, 6:00
Ottawa at Sycamore, 6:00
LITTLE TEN
Serena at IMSA, 7:00
MID-SUBURBAN WEST
Fremd at Conant, 6:00
NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY
Antioch at Grayslake North, 1:30
Grayslake Central at Round Lake, 1:30
Lakes at North Chicago, 7:00
Wauconda at Grant, 2:30
RIVER VALLEY
Gardner-South Wilmington at Clifton Central, 6:30
SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN CROSSOVER
Stagg at Sandburg, 3:00
NONCONFERENCE
Alden-Hebron at Hinckley-Big Rock, ppd.
Aurora Central at IC Catholic, 8:00
Beecher at Watseka, 7:30
Belvidere North at Crystal Lake South, 2:30
Bishop McNamara at Cissna Park, ppd.
Bolingbrook at Joliet West, 1:30
Bulls Prep at Nazareth, 2:00
Coal City at Pontiac, 7:00
DeKalb at Streator, 5:15
Downers Grove South at Hinsdale Central, 3:00
Elmwood Park at Lisle, 5:00
Glenbard East at Willowbrook, 7:30
Glenbard South at Hoffman Estates, 6:00
Grant Park at Wilmington, 1:30
Harlan at Kankakee, 3:30
Homewood-Flossmoor at Bloom, 1:30
Illiana Christian, Ind. at Chicago Christian, 7:00
Intrinsic-Downtown at Intrinsic-Belmont, 1:00
Jacobs at St. Viator, 5:00
Lake Forest Academy at Culver, Ind., 10:00
Lake Park at Fenton, 6:00
Lake Zurich at Elk Grove, 3:00
Legal Prep at Providence-St. Mel, 12:30
Lockport at Plainfield North, 6:00
Maine West at Wheeling, 5:30
Marian Catholic at Danville, 6:00
Montini at St. Francis, 5:30
Morris at Oak Forest, 1:30
Mount Carmel at Jacksonville, 7:00
Naperville Central at Deerfield, 6:00
Oak Park-River Forest at Evanston, 4:00
Palatine at Mundelein, 5:30
Perspectives-MSA at Wheaton North, 3:00
Plainfield Central at Evergreen Park, 12:30
Plainfield South at Joliet Catholic, 5:00
Prospect at Stevenson, 5:30
Proviso East at Lyons, 5:00
Riverside-Brookfield at Fenwick, 5:30
Sandwich at Sterling, 6:00
Somonauk at Ottawa Marquette, 4:00
St. Charles North at Bartlett, 2:30
St. Martin at Cristo Rey, 1:00
Steinmetz at North Shore, 3:00
Streamwood at Rolling Meadows, 6:00
Taft at Notre Dame, 3:00
Timothy Christian at Northridge, 5:00
Walther Christian at Illinois Lutheran, 6:30
Waubonsie Valley at Oswego, 7:00
West Chicago at Addison Trail, ppd.
BATAVIA
Schaumburg vs. St. Charles East, 3:00
West Aurora vs. Rockford East, 4:30
Wheaton-Warrenville South vs. Orr, 6:00
Oswego East vs. Batavia, 7:30
BENET
New Trier vs. Yorkville Christian, 2:30
Simeon vs. Glenbrook South, 4:00
Young vs. Glenbard West, 6:00
Benet vs. St. Ignatius, 7:30
METAMORA
Lindblom vs. Metamora, 10:30
Bradley-Bourbonnais vs. Canton, 12:00
Canton vs. Lindblom, 3:30
Metamora vs. Bradley-Bourbonnais, 5:00
QUINCY
St. Rita vs. Link Academy, Mo., 4:30
SALEM
Effingham vs. TF North, 1:00
THORNWOOD
EPIC vs. Little Village, 10:30
Thornridge vs. Ag. Science, 12:00
Perspectives-LA vs. Prosser, 1:30
TF South vs. Brooks, 3:00
Thornwood vs. Parker, 4:30
Thornton vs. Tinley Park, 6:00