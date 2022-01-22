 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Saturday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By Michael O'Brien
Orr’s Davion McCarthy (11) reacts with Caleb Hannah (1) during the game against Lane.
Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.

Saturday, January 22, 2022

RED NORTH-WEST

Marshall at Clark, 5:00

WHITE CENTRAL

Catalyst-Maria at Dunbar, 5:00

WHITE WEST

Wells at Jones, 2:00

BLUE NORTH

ASPIRA at Disney, 5:00

BLUE WEST

Juarez at Phoenix, 2:30

CENTRAL SUBURBAN NORTH

Highland Park at Maine East, 5:00

CENTRAL SUBURBAN SOUTH

Glenbrook North at Maine South, 6:00

FOX VALLEY

Huntley at Crystal Lake Central, 1:30

INTERSTATE EIGHT

Kaneland at LaSalle-Peru, 6:00

Ottawa at Sycamore, 6:00

LITTLE TEN

Serena at IMSA, 7:00

MID-SUBURBAN WEST

Fremd at Conant, 6:00

NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY

Antioch at Grayslake North, 1:30

Grayslake Central at Round Lake, 1:30

Lakes at North Chicago, 7:00

Wauconda at Grant, 2:30

RIVER VALLEY

Gardner-South Wilmington at Clifton Central, 6:30

SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN CROSSOVER

Stagg at Sandburg, 3:00

NONCONFERENCE

Alden-Hebron at Hinckley-Big Rock, ppd.

Aurora Central at IC Catholic, 8:00

Beecher at Watseka, 7:30

Belvidere North at Crystal Lake South, 2:30

Bishop McNamara at Cissna Park, ppd.

Bolingbrook at Joliet West, 1:30

Bulls Prep at Nazareth, 2:00

Coal City at Pontiac, 7:00

DeKalb at Streator, 5:15

Downers Grove South at Hinsdale Central, 3:00

Elmwood Park at Lisle, 5:00

Glenbard East at Willowbrook, 7:30

Glenbard South at Hoffman Estates, 6:00

Grant Park at Wilmington, 1:30

Harlan at Kankakee, 3:30

Homewood-Flossmoor at Bloom, 1:30

Illiana Christian, Ind. at Chicago Christian, 7:00

Intrinsic-Downtown at Intrinsic-Belmont, 1:00

Jacobs at St. Viator, 5:00

Lake Forest Academy at Culver, Ind., 10:00

Lake Park at Fenton, 6:00

Lake Zurich at Elk Grove, 3:00

Legal Prep at Providence-St. Mel, 12:30

Lockport at Plainfield North, 6:00

Maine West at Wheeling, 5:30

Marian Catholic at Danville, 6:00

Montini at St. Francis, 5:30

Morris at Oak Forest, 1:30

Mount Carmel at Jacksonville, 7:00

Naperville Central at Deerfield, 6:00

Oak Park-River Forest at Evanston, 4:00

Palatine at Mundelein, 5:30

Perspectives-MSA at Wheaton North, 3:00

Plainfield Central at Evergreen Park, 12:30

Plainfield South at Joliet Catholic, 5:00

Prospect at Stevenson, 5:30

Proviso East at Lyons, 5:00

Riverside-Brookfield at Fenwick, 5:30

Sandwich at Sterling, 6:00

Somonauk at Ottawa Marquette, 4:00

St. Charles North at Bartlett, 2:30

St. Martin at Cristo Rey, 1:00

Steinmetz at North Shore, 3:00

Streamwood at Rolling Meadows, 6:00

Taft at Notre Dame, 3:00

Timothy Christian at Northridge, 5:00

Walther Christian at Illinois Lutheran, 6:30

Waubonsie Valley at Oswego, 7:00

West Chicago at Addison Trail, ppd.

BATAVIA

Schaumburg vs. St. Charles East, 3:00

West Aurora vs. Rockford East, 4:30

Wheaton-Warrenville South vs. Orr, 6:00

Oswego East vs. Batavia, 7:30

BENET

New Trier vs. Yorkville Christian, 2:30

Simeon vs. Glenbrook South, 4:00

Young vs. Glenbard West, 6:00

Benet vs. St. Ignatius, 7:30

METAMORA

Lindblom vs. Metamora, 10:30

Bradley-Bourbonnais vs. Canton, 12:00

Canton vs. Lindblom, 3:30

Metamora vs. Bradley-Bourbonnais, 5:00

QUINCY

St. Rita vs. Link Academy, Mo., 4:30

SALEM

Effingham vs. TF North, 1:00

THORNWOOD

EPIC vs. Little Village, 10:30

Thornridge vs. Ag. Science, 12:00

Perspectives-LA vs. Prosser, 1:30

TF South vs. Brooks, 3:00

Thornwood vs. Parker, 4:30

Thornton vs. Tinley Park, 6:00

