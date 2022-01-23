 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Don Wilson, guitarist with The Ventures, dies at 88

The band’s hits included “Walk, Don’t Run,” and the theme song for “Hawaii Five-O.”

By Associated Press
The News Tribune reports Wilson died Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 in Tacoma of natural causes, surrounded by his four children.
AP Photo/Jason DeCrow

TACOMA, Wash. — Don Wilson, co-founder and rhythm guitarist of the instrumental guitar band The Ventures, has died.

He was 88.

Wilson died Saturday in Tacoma of natural causes, surrounded by his four children, The News Tribune reported.

The band’s hits included “Walk, Don’t Run,” and the theme song for “Hawaii Five-O.” They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2008.

“Our dad was an amazing rhythm guitar player who touched people all over world with his band, The Ventures,” son Tim Wilson said in a statement. “He will have his place in history forever and was much loved and appreciated. He will be missed.”

In the 1960s and early 1970s, 38 of the band’s albums charted in the United States.

The Ventures had 14 singles in the Billboard Hot 100. With over 100 million records sold, the Ventures are the best-selling instrumental band of all time.

The band scored the No. 2 hit in the country with “Walk, Don’t Run” in 1960.

Ventures founders Bob Bogle and Wilson were bricklayers when they bought guitars and chord books at a pawnshop in Tacoma in 1958.

“They were just really cheap guitars,” Wilson once recalled. “They didn’t stay in tune very well. But we wanted to learn.”

By the next year, they had formed the Ventures, adding Nokie Edwards on bass guitar and Howie Johnson on drums.

Johnson broke his neck in a car wreck in 1961 and died in 1988. Skip Moore played drums on “Walk Don’t Run,” and Mel Taylor took take over on drums and rounded out the classic lineup, with Edwards on lead guitar, in 1962.

The band continued to perform through numerous lineup changes, but Wilson was the one constant throughout. He didn’t miss a tour until his retirement in 2015, according to the family’s statement.

Next Up In Entertainment and Culture

The Latest

Melissa Ortega, 8, was fatally shot while running with mother from hail of bullets aimed at known gang member: police report

At the scene, investigators found over a dozen 9mm shell casings.

By Tom Schuba

Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school basketball rankings for Jan. 23, 2022

Homewood-Flossmoor, Bolingbrook, Benet and Kankakee join the rankings.

By Michael O'Brien

Carbon pricing is a safer, smarter bet to fight climate change

Properly executed, this approach would not only make climate legislation more likely but also ensure solutions that do pass last.

By Letters to the Editor

Dylan Strome’s plan to improve on faceoffs has worked to perfection

Strome’s faceoff winning percentage has increased from 47.1% last season to 55.9% this season with the Blackhawks after he spent the summer learning to juggle.

By Ben Pope

Dear Abby: My sister ‘embellishes’ stories to make me look bad

The woman’s bad habit, which is hurting her sibling’s reputation, has been getting worse since she suffered a traumatic brain injury.

By Abigail Van Buren

1 dead, 1 critically wounded in South Shore shooting

Police responded to a call of a person shot about 3:45 a.m. in the 1800 block of East 71st Street and found a person on the ground and a man, 41, in his vehicle with gunshot wounds, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire