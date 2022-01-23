Woman stabbed to death by partner during domestic dispute in Fuller Park

A woman was stabbed to death by a man early Saturday morning during a domestic dispute in Fuller Park on the South Side.

The 26-year-old was sitting in the front seat of a vehicle about 3:15 a.m. in the 4200 block of South Princeton Avenue when her partner “became enraged” and stabbed her multiple times in the chest and legs, Chicago police said.

She was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead, police said. She has not yet been identified.

The man fled the scene, police said.