 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Dear Abby: Bride wants a photo in grandma’s dress, but request denied

Daughter who possesses the heirloom wedding gown refuses to make it available.

By Abigail Van Buren

DEAR ABBY: I’m one of three sisters. My mother passed away more than 10 years ago. My middle sister has my mom’s wedding dress and says Mom gave it to her. My daughter is now engaged. I asked my sister to mail me the dress or, when I visit, I can carry it back myself so my daughter can try it on. We live in the U.S.; my sister lives in Canada. My daughter would not alter it in any way, she would just like to take a photograph in it and have a special moment with it. My sister has refused.

Is this right? It feels like such an ugly, selfish decision. She has three daughters and wants it for them, which I can understand. But how does my daughter trying it on take away from that? I’m having a hard time with this, and I would like to know your thoughts. How can I take the high road but let her know she took the low road and I’m disappointed in her? I don’t think she has the corner on the market for caring about our mother just because she got married before I did and has the dress. — DRAMA ABOUT THE DRESS

DEAR DRAMA: If you want to take the “high road,” omit any reference to the “low road.” Just say that you and your daughter are “very disappointed” by her reaction and, had the situation been reversed, you would have been “more generous.”

You might also consider visiting your sister and bringing your daughter with you, if your sister agrees, so she can try on the dress there. I wish you luck.

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I are friends with another couple (“Allen” and “Laura”) we enjoy very much. We live about an hour apart, so we don’t see them as often as we’d like. When we do make plans, Laura almost always invites along her sister and her husband. While they are a nice couple, we would sometimes prefer it be just the four of us.

We are spending the winter in another state and have invited them to come for a visit. Laura is already hinting around about wanting to invite her sister and husband. How do I politely handle this? — CROWDED IN THE EAST

DEAR CROWDED: Handle this by “politely” telling Laura that you and your husband would prefer it just be a foursome this time, and “perhaps another time” you can include her sister. Period!

DEAR ABBY: I’ve wanted to be a pilot for a long time. But because of my medical history and my need to be on medicine, both of which are disqualifying, it’s not possible. I have been good at handwriting comparisons as a hobby, specifically in legal cases, although I am unpaid. Also, I may get a job as a mail clerk at a federal department.

How can I move past this major disappointment where I’m grounded (job-wise) for life? I pray, and have given free psychic readings. I’d like to find love but I struggle with emotional regulation. Please help. — ALL OVER THE PLACE

DEAR ALL OVER: Your first order of “business” needs to be finding a job you can enjoy other than flying. Once that’s done and you are on firm financial footing, explore those hobbies of yours. Rewarding relationships are based on mutual interests.

Between your job and your hobbies, you may meet someone with whom you can have a romantic relationship.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

To order “How to Write Letters for All Occasions,” send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby — Letter Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby

The Latest

How to get free N95 masks from the government starting this week

Pharmacies in Chicago and the suburbs that will have them include Walgreens, CVS, Walmart and Costco, A Walgreens spokesperson said last Friday they’ll be available ‘at select Walgreens locations nationwide while supplies last.’

By Satchel Price

‘The Gilded Age’: Another smart, lavish period piece from ‘Downton Abbey’ creator

On instantly addictive HBO soaper, Julian Fellowes explores an 1882 wealth explosion in New York City.

By Richard Roeper

‘Rails to trails’ campaign gets fresh airing on West Side

Similar to The 606, the Altenheim Line proposal calls for a greenway along an elevated rail line, except advocates want to avoid pressures for displacement.

By David Roeder

8-year-old girl among 6 killed, teen among 16 wounded in weekend shootings in Chicago

Melissa Ortega was walking with her mother on 26th Street near Pulaski Road when a gunman stepped from an alley and opened fire at a rival gang member, according to a police report.

By Sun-Times Wire

Horoscope for Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

By Georgia Nicols

Matt Gay’s 30-yard field goal as time expires lifts Rams over Bucs, Tom Brady

Matthew Stafford pulled off a Brady-like finish that sent the Rams to the NFC Championship Game for the second time in four seasons with a 30-27 victory.

By Sun-Times wires