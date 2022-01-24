Daryl Hall launching solo tour in Chicago, releasing retrospective album

Daryl Hall, one half of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame duo Hall & Oates, will kick off his first solo tour in a decade with a show in Chicago this spring.

Hall’s 2022 tour will step off April 1 at the Auditorium Theatre. Fellow Rock Hall of Famer Todd Rundgren is special guest on the trek that continues through April 16 with stops including the Ryman Theater in Nashville and Carnegie Hall in New York, among others.

Tickets for the tour go on sale at 10 a.m Jan. 28 at livenation.com.

The tour is in support of Hall’s two-disc solo retrospective “BeforeAfter” (Legacy Recordings), set for an April 1 release and featuring 30 tracks compiled from all five of his solo albums from “Sacred Songs” through “Laughing Down Crying,” as well as six never before-released tracks from the “Live From Daryl’s House” web/tv series. The album is available for pre-order at https://legacyrecordings.lnk.to/BeforeAfterPR.

“I picked this collection of songs from my solo albums because I feel they encapsulate certain periods of my career,” Hall said via statement. “It also shows the diversity of working with collaborators like Robert Fripp or Dave Stewart. And, having some tracks from ‘LFDH’ on it, really makes the compilation complete.”