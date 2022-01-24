Monday’s high school basketball scores

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.
Monday, January 24, 2022
RED NORTH-WEST
Clark at Lane, 5:00
RED SOUTH-CENTRAL
Simeon at Longwood, 5:00
WHITE CENTRAL
Dunbar at Hubbard, 5:00
WHITE SOUTH
Vocational at Harlan, 5:00
BLUE CENTRAL
Englewood STEM at Gage Park, 5:00
Excel-Englewood at Hancock, 5:00
BLUE NORTH
Alcott at Roosevelt, 5:00
Disney at CMSA, 5:00
BLUE SOUTH
Air Force at EPIC, 5:00
BLUE WEST
Douglass at Little Village, 5:00
Ogden at Phoenix, 5:00
INDEPENDENT
Elgin Academy at Latin, 6:00
Parker at U-High, 6:00
INTERSTATE EIGHT
Ottawa at Sandwich, 6:45
KISHWAUKEE RIVER
Harvard at Woodstock, 7:00
LAKE SHORE
Lycee at British School, 6:00
Wolcott at Beacon, 6:00
LITTLE TEN
DePue at IMSA, 7:00
Leland at Hiawatha, 7:00
METRO PREP
Hinsdale Adventist at Universal, 5:00
NOBLE BLUE
Baker at Mansueto, 7:00
Muchin at Hansberry, 7:00
Noble Academy at Golder, 7:00
RIVER VALLEY
Tri-Point at Gardner-South Wilmington, 6:45
SOUTH SUBURBAN CROSSOVER
TF South at Shepard, 6:30
SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE EAST
Plainfield Central at Joliet Central, 6:30
NONCONFERENCE
Tilden 56, Hirsch 47
Bowen at King, 5:00
Bulls Prep at Payton, 6:30
Genoa-Kingston at Somonauk, 7:00
Holy Trinity at Catalyst-Maria, 5:00
Niles West at Niles North, 7:00
North Shore at Rochelle Zell, 7:00
Northtown at Chicago Academy, 5:00
Prospect at Highland Park, 6:30
Providence at Oak Forest, 6:30
UIC Prep at Senn, 6:15
Vernon Hills at Notre Dame, 7:00
Wheaton Academy at Rolling Meadows, 7:00
TRI-COUNTY TOURNAMENT
Seneca vs. Woodland, 7:30