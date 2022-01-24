 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Monday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By Michael O'Brien
Glenbrook South coach Phil Ralston applauds the effort of the Titans’ players as they close in on a 57-54 victory over Simeon.
Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.

Monday, January 24, 2022

RED NORTH-WEST

Clark at Lane, 5:00

RED SOUTH-CENTRAL

Simeon at Longwood, 5:00

WHITE CENTRAL

Dunbar at Hubbard, 5:00

WHITE SOUTH

Vocational at Harlan, 5:00

BLUE CENTRAL

Englewood STEM at Gage Park, 5:00

Excel-Englewood at Hancock, 5:00

BLUE NORTH

Alcott at Roosevelt, 5:00

Disney at CMSA, 5:00

BLUE SOUTH

Air Force at EPIC, 5:00

BLUE WEST

Douglass at Little Village, 5:00

Ogden at Phoenix, 5:00

INDEPENDENT

Elgin Academy at Latin, 6:00

Parker at U-High, 6:00

INTERSTATE EIGHT

Ottawa at Sandwich, 6:45

KISHWAUKEE RIVER

Harvard at Woodstock, 7:00

LAKE SHORE

Lycee at British School, 6:00

Wolcott at Beacon, 6:00

LITTLE TEN

DePue at IMSA, 7:00

Leland at Hiawatha, 7:00

METRO PREP

Hinsdale Adventist at Universal, 5:00

NOBLE BLUE

Baker at Mansueto, 7:00

Muchin at Hansberry, 7:00

Noble Academy at Golder, 7:00

RIVER VALLEY

Tri-Point at Gardner-South Wilmington, 6:45

SOUTH SUBURBAN CROSSOVER

TF South at Shepard, 6:30

SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE EAST

Plainfield Central at Joliet Central, 6:30

NONCONFERENCE

Tilden 56, Hirsch 47

Bowen at King, 5:00

Bulls Prep at Payton, 6:30

Genoa-Kingston at Somonauk, 7:00

Holy Trinity at Catalyst-Maria, 5:00

Niles West at Niles North, 7:00

North Shore at Rochelle Zell, 7:00

Northtown at Chicago Academy, 5:00

Prospect at Highland Park, 6:30

Providence at Oak Forest, 6:30

UIC Prep at Senn, 6:15

Vernon Hills at Notre Dame, 7:00

Wheaton Academy at Rolling Meadows, 7:00

TRI-COUNTY TOURNAMENT

Seneca vs. Woodland, 7:30

